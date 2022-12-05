Why did you publish that?
Editor:
Publishing Mr. Tramburg’s letter is an absurd waste of your space and our time.
Although he clearly indicates that it is his “opinion,” Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger are registered Republicans and have held and run for electoral office as such.
If he does not understand this, then maybe he can explain Republicans such as Mitt Romney, John McCain, Nelson Rockefeller, Abraham Lincoln, Everett Dirksen, and Presidents Eisenhower, Ford, Bush (x2) and Nixon (the crook)?
What is “his” limus test?
John Hutson
Venice
Sarasota School Board are big bullies
Editor:
In your report on the diplomatic letter of resignation of Dr. Brennan Asplen, not once is the word “bully” used, yet the behavior of most members of the School Board clearly reflect it.
Students are taught not to bully. Perhaps all members but Tom Edwards need to go back to school.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
Now you can read Venice document
Editor:
Finally, a printed copy of the 2022 Venice Land Development Regulations has been made available to the public, on the Reference Shelf at the Jervey Library on Venice Island.
Now all residents may read the document that so many city voters see as flawed and are protesting by signing the petition asking City Council to correct these flaws.
In particular, read for yourself the change in allowance for increased height of buildings downtown which increased from 35 feet (with an additional 10 feet allowed only with City Council approval), to now using Sarasota-style measuring that would allow buildings over 50 feet tall downtown!
Those residents on Pensacola Road, Milan Street, and part of Ponce de Leon Avenue should be alarmed at the allowance of 75 foot buildings and less footage for lot easements (5 feet), as they are now part of a new area called the Downtown Edge District.
This district also includes the historic Venice Hotel property.
Petition signers want to put a hold on the LDR until City Council corrects these issues, or until registered voters can vote on them by referendum in November 2023.
Venice City registered voters can sign petitions at the Jervey Library, 10-12 a.m,, Mondays, or on Saturdays to 4 p,m.
Exercise your civic duty to protect “Historic and Charming” Venice for now and future generations. If not now, when?
Nancy DeForge
Nokomis
Fear is not working for conservatives
Editor:
A conservative is someone who believes in small government, fiscal discipline, lower taxes, limited immigration and free trade.
These are all good ideas. So why are conservatives so fearful of everything? We need only look at conservatives around the world to see what is happening.
The conservatives in the UK were instrumental in getting out of the EU. Why? Because they thought they would be better off on their own. Unfortunately after 12 years, the UK economy is in free fall and all the lies that were perpetrated about separation were false.
Their core message to their population was fear not facts.
In Canada the conservative party leader is promoting getting rid of the head of the Bank of Canada, using Bitcoin as a currency, is against vaccines and science and question global warming. Their message was fear, not facts.
In Brazil, the conservative government did not believe in global warming and supported the deforestation of the rain forest, and they did not believe in science or vaccines. Their message was fear not facts.
In America the conservatives fought vaccines, global warming, social programs to help society.
They are against sensible gun laws, the right of a woman to choose, they want to dictate what is taught in schools, end gay marriage and stop immigrants. Their message was fear not facts.
Unfortunately for conservatives the voters can recognize truth and believe that hope not fear is the best way to influence their vote. It’s not about power but telling the truth.
George Baillie
North Port
DeSantis, School Board ruining education system
Editor:
What’s happening with the Sarasota school committee should be a warning to all counties. Be careful what you wish and vote for.
The newly elected (School Board) members ran on an agenda and it wasn’t to improve the curriculum as is now clear that they are doing DeSantis’s dirty work because they were all endorsed by him.
The ironic part is that they ran their campaign on fear and ignorance, a well known practice of DeSantis to create a problem that doesn’t exist and then promote how he fixed it.
If you notice every time he holds one of his dog and pony shows, there’s never any follow-up questions asked to challenge his policies. The School Board is now being politicized in a way that takes away the freedom of the teachers to educate their students and make them free of restrictions to learn and grow.
Most teachers take the job out of passion and joy to see their students succeed. It’s surely not for the money because Florida educators are some of the lowest paid in the country.
We can’t keep losing these dedicated employees because of DeSantis. What is happening is reminiscent of the story “Beauty and the Beast,” where the villagers want to burn down the beast’s house and kill him.
The beast just wanted to be loved and accepted. DeSantis and the School Board have stoked the flames and are now burning down the school systems. Please don’t let this happen to your village.
Stephen Barrows
Punta Gorda
Please do something about red tide
Editor:
The Republican red tide of victory in November has done nothing to ease the stench of the red tide contaminating our beaches. Given that Republicans have held the governor’s office in Florida since 1999, they are apparently incapable of doing anything to ease or lessen the stench on our beaches.
Winds blowing the dead fish onto our beaches is doing nothing to enhance our image as a viable vacation destination.
Respiratory irritation and smell of dead fish can be overwhelming. When will the current state administration address this issue.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Sarasota School Board reveals who they are
Editor:
The current push by our newly elected School Board to fire a successful superintendent is not about one isolated administrative hire; it is a political gesture with deeper implications.
Sarasota County has become a hot spot for Christian Nationalism. The people involved deny having an agenda. They use appealing catch phrases like, “parents’ rights,” to mislead unsuspecting members of our community.
Governor DeSantis supported all the Florida School Board candidates aligned with “Moms for Liberty.” Those same candidates were supported by the Proud Boys and Englewood resident Michael Flynn.
They are neo-fascists who wrap themselves in the flag and claim to be freedom loving while they work to achieve the exact opposite.
Freedom means more choices, not fewer. “Moms for Liberty” is a Koch-financed group masquerading as grass roots. It is the height of cynicism for them to use cultural issues to distract parents with the fear their child might read a book titled, “My Two Moms,” or learn the truth about institutional racism in America lasting more than a century after the civil war, or even that mask wearing during an epidemic is an infringement on personal freedom.
The new School Board has revealed who they really are — controlling, power hungry bigots.
Belle Hollon
Englewood
