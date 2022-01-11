Letter on “progressive agenda” is nothing more than gaslighting
Editor:
The letter titled “Progressive agenda takes away freedoms“ alleges linkage of progressive politicians’ agenda to Marxist social revolutionary ideology, void of “religious values … morals, ethics or conscience …” and transforms social reforms into “rights“ …” meant to destroy freedom.”
I was going to provide a detailed response to the letter on how many theologians viewed Jesus as the most influential “social revolutionary” reformer to walk the face of the earth; how religion shaped political agendas throughout American history from the abolitionist movement of the early 19th century and the civil rights movement of the 20th century to the present day, citing past and contemporary theologians, ministers and social reformers such as Frederick Douglass, Susan B Anthony, Martin Luther King etc., and how their efforts played a significant role in the establishment of the Federal Voting Act and the XIII, XV, XIX, and XXIV Amendments.
Then, after finishing my morning coffee and fully awake, I read the letter again and realized it was classic political gaslighting — the deceptive and manipulative use of information with the motivation to destabilize and disorient public opinion on political issues.
In this case, apparently the unspecified alleged freedoms being destroyed by the “social reforms“ that are “referred to as rights“ are freedoms corresponding to the listed rights. The freedom not to have “healthcare“, the freedom not to have “housing”, the freedom not to attend “community college“, the freedom not to receive “paid leave“, and the freedom not to have “economic security“.
Wayne Ramirez
Venice
Our 2-party system continues to fail us
Editor:
Our two party system has often been an obstacle to meaningful change benefiting all Americans. There are, of course, many dedicated and well intended public servants on both sides of the aisle.
But corporations and big money interest have significant influence inside the beltway and all across the country. As long as money is defined as free speech, the political playing field will never be fair and equal. Citizens United must be repealed.
The above has a profound affect on both parties. Thereby, the interests of corporations and the wealthy are served.
Gore Vidal said it best, The United States of America has one political party, the Corporate Party, with two branches, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.
The have and have nots has existed since the framing of our Constitution. The current political system perpetuates the latter. Political parties are inherently divisive.
Those who aspire to public office need only to present their values, ideas and a platform to achieve them. No spin. No emotion. Just straight forward facts and perspectives.
Citizens would vote on substance, not party. In addition, tax dollars should support campaigns. Private donations should be limited. And no, corporations are not people and would not be allowed to participate.
If our two party system is working, why is there widespread poverty? Why is our life expectancy dropping? Why can’t voting rights, the hallmark of our democracy, be secured at the federal level? And why are there more than 30 million Americans without healthcare?
All exist (and more) due to an unresponsive failed political system.
John A D’Orazio
Venice
Let’s look at true history of filibuster
Editor:
Last year, Joe Biden’s transformative Build Back Better bill, a social overhaul, was (temporarily) tabled. This year, progressives will attempt to revive the For the People Act, a voting reform bill that limits states’ authority by federalizing elections.
For the election overhaul to pass, the Senate must change the chamber’s rules eliminating the historically rich filibuster.
The stage was set last year with Joe Biden claiming the USA is systemically racist while at the same time claiming the filibuster is a relic of Jim Crow.
History has the first successful filibuster recorded in 1837 approximately four decades prior to the Jim Crow era. The Jim Crow era is known as a period from 1870’s to the mid-1960’s when Democrat-led states segregated Americans in an attempt to limit political and financial gains. Senator Strom Thurmond having the longest filibuster on record delayed the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
Continuing the attempt to discredit the filibuster, Joe Biden also stated the procedure was used an exorbitant number of times in 2020. He failed to mention his own party was responsible for 327 of the 328 filibusters that year. One such filibuster prevented debate on Senator (Tim) Scott’s police reform bill.
Progressives claim democracy is in jeopardy. They claim the filibuster prevents the federal government from restoring election integrity. In reality, the filibuster is currently not advantageous to the progressive agenda. In fact, the progressive policies known as the BBB bill and the For the People Act would jeopardize our constitutional republic.
Redefining words, changing protocol, broadcasting misinformation and silencing the opposition are necessary actions for the progressive agenda to advance.
As Alexander Trachtenberg stated ... the labels socialism and communism are unpleasant, but liberalism and progressivism are lovable terms.
Jane Hulse
Venice
Where is the governor when leadership is needed?
Editor:
Despite these depressing statistics, little has been heard from the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding what actions he is taking to diminish the deadly effects of the COVID virus.
Florida broke its single-day COVID-19 record with 75,900 cases on New Year’s Eve,
The state ended 2021 averaging a record 42,600 cases a day from Dec. 24-30. Florida’s positivity rate is also climbing fast. It was 2.6 percent when the first omicron case was discovered. It is now 26.5 percent. Florida’s total infections rose to nearly 4.2 million; this included 2.9 million infected in 2021. Total deaths increased to 62,504.
It seems the Governor wants “survival of the fittest.” He is showing complete disregard for the citizens of Florida.
The same principle seems to apply to unemployment benefits and other state aid to families.
Gov. DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo continue to be cagey about advocating for vaccination despite clear data that most people getting sick from COVID are unvaccinated
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Here is the background on Hawk’s Run
Recently in another local periodical, Hawk’s Run Golf Course management stated “dis/misinformation abounds.” We would agree, but not in the way he intends.
What’s the promise? Hawk’s Run was sold to John Robertson in 1983 with a “the golf course must remain a golf course” deed restriction. Homeowners buying into this community for decades have held this common understanding. Planning Commission minutes (1977) echo the same intent.
Meetings were held throughout 2021, some initiated by Bird Bay homeowners and some by Hawk’s Run. Most notable were a series of three meetings aimed at reviewing our proposal to purchase the golf course.
Although they did not end successfully, they were cordial and friendly, not at all emblematic of an “undeclared war.”
Conversely, with hundreds locked out of the public workshop on Dec. 15 because the software was “capped” at 100 users, Hawk’s Run announced its redevelopment. Ninety percent of 1026 units were excluded from the start. This meeting was therefore wholly inadequate and must be redone.
The Master Plan (1992) grandfathered our existing density ratio at 5.17 units-per-acre, which exceeds the official density ratio of 4.5 units-per-acre, leaving no room whatsoever to build additional units.
Protecting the Promises.
Peter Norman
Venice
