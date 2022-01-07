More airport noise
Editor:
Friday the 17th — A special thanks from the people of South Venice to the city of Venice and its airport for 12 hours of steady airport noise on Friday.
We know that we are below you and you could care less.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
As he was called names, here is what Trump did
Editor:
It gets a bit tiresome reading seemingly endless complaints about Donald Trump in this paper. Dana Milbank of the Washington Post, and local critic Ross Benjamin, are the latest.
Milbank wrote about 30,000 lies Trump told. I guess he counted them after the media was disgraced over the Russia hoax. Benjamin calls us deplorables in his latest rant.
Trump has been called many derogatory names in office and now out. Here are some, coupled with his accomplishments in his short four-year term, all the while defending himself against the hateful accusations leveled against him:
This “arrogant” man brokered four Middle East Peace Accords, something not done before.
The “buffoon” is the first to not engage us in a foreign war. He also turned NATO around to pay its fair share of dues.
The “racist” had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing back jobs and lowering unemployment for the Black and Latino population more than any other president.
The “fool” neutralized the North Koreans and stopped them from sending missiles toward Japan and threatening us.
The “xenophobe” turned our relationship with the Chinese around, bringing jobs back.
The “clown” lowered taxes and caused the stock market to rise to record levels. He also caused that fastest introduction of COVID vaccines ever.
The “liar” rebuilt our military, crippled by the Obama Administration. As well, he dramatically slowed illegal immigrants from coming into the country.
There were many others.
For all the name-calling, he certainly acted for the benefit of the country. Any fair-minded person should acknowledge that. Others won’t!
Charles Magill
Venice
We must restore, protect voter rights
Editor:
Take a look around. Hundreds of bills have been introduced throughout the country (many passed into law) to restrict voting access. All are based on “The Big Lie” perpetrated by Donald Trump, claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud and corruption.
All completely disproven by election officials all over the country along with state and federal courts giving no merit to his claims. Tell a big lie often enough and some people will begin to believe it. The latter is clearly Trump’s strategy to continue to put the 2020 election results in question.
“Stop the steel” was the rally cry as Trump supporters violently forced their way into the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the House and Senate from certifying the election, declaring Joe Biden the winner. The violence, injury and death that resulted that day is a stain on our country and democracy.
Restoring and protecting voting rights should be embraced by both sides of the aisle. Sadly, It has become a partisan issue.
The necessity to pass the existing bills in Congress is to restore and protect voting rights and counteract attempts all over the country to restrict voting access. Encouraging citizen participation ensures that all the voices of the body electorate be heard, which lies at the very foundation of our democracy.
John A D’Orazio
Venice
Letter on “progressive agenda” is nothing more than gaslighting
Editor:
The letter titled “Progressive agenda takes away freedoms“ alleges linkage of progressive politicians’ agenda to Marxist social revolutionary ideology, void of “religious values … morals, ethics or conscience …” and transforms social reforms into “rights“ …” meant to destroy freedom.”
I was going to provide a detailed response to the letter on how many theologians viewed Jesus as the most influential “social revolutionary” reformer to walk the face of the earth; how religion shaped political agendas throughout American history from the abolitionist movement of the early 19th century and the civil rights movement of the 20th century to the present day, citing past and contemporary theologians, ministers and social reformers such as Frederick Douglass, Susan B Anthony, Martin Luther King etc., and how their efforts played a significant role in the establishment of the Federal Voting Act and the XIII, XV, XIX, and XXIV Amendments.
Then, after finishing my morning coffee and fully awake, I read the letter again and realized it was classic political gaslighting — the deceptive and manipulative use of information with the motivation to destabilize and disorient public opinion on political issues.
In this case, apparently the unspecified alleged freedoms being destroyed by the “social reforms“ that are “referred to as rights“ are freedoms corresponding to the listed rights. The freedom not to have “healthcare“, the freedom not to have “housing”, the freedom not to attend “community college“, the freedom not to receive “paid leave“, and the freedom not to have “economic security“.
Wayne Ramirez
Venice
Our 2-party system continues to fail us
Editor:
Our two party system has often been an obstacle to meaningful change benefiting all Americans. There are, of course, many dedicated and well intended public servants on both sides of the aisle.
But corporations and big money interest have significant influence inside the beltway and all across the country. As long as money is defined as free speech, the political playing field will never be fair and equal. Citizens United must be repealed.
The above has a profound affect on both parties. Thereby, the interests of corporations and the wealthy are served.
Gore Vidal said it best, The United States of America has one political party, the Corporate Party, with two branches, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.
The have and have nots has existed since the framing of our Constitution. The current political system perpetuates the latter. Political parties are inherently divisive.
Those who aspire to public office need only to present their values, ideas and a platform to achieve them. No spin. No emotion. Just straight forward facts and perspectives.
Citizens would vote on substance, not party. In addition, tax dollars should support campaigns. Private donations should be limited. And no, corporations are not people and would not be allowed to participate.
If our two party system is working, why is there widespread poverty? Why is our life expectancy dropping? Why can’t voting rights, the hallmark of our democracy, be secured at the federal level? And why are there more than 30 million Americans without healthcare?
All exist (and more) due to an unresponsive failed political system.
John A D’Orazio
Venice
