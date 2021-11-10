Many made ‘Make A Difference Day’ a success
Editor:
I would like to commend organizer Jim Foubister, the city of Venice Public Works Department and all the volunteers who made the Make A Difference Day such a success.
Reportedly, 400 volunteer citizens took part in helping to upgrade the public landscaping around the city.
Our team of 16 participated in working John Nolen Park. Accomplishments included mulching the playground area, upgrading the bromeliad area around the park sign, trimming shrubs, cleaning the historical signs and helping dispose of several truckloads of palm fronds, tree limbs and sticks along with several bags of pine straw.
The park looked so much better after our three hours of work.
Monty Andrews
Venice
Steube thinks Bannon is above the law
Editor:
On January 5, 2021, the day before the riot at the U.S. Capitol that killed five and injured hundreds, including many police officers, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon urged his listeners to attack the Capitol.
He admits he spoke to then President Trump about “kill[ing] the Biden presidency in its crib.”
The Congressional Committee investigating the Capitol attack issued a subpoena to Bannon so they could learn more about what happened that terrible day. When Bannon refused to comply, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution asking the Justice Department to seek criminal charges.
Over 200 house Republicans voted “no,” including Greg Steube, who represents the 17th Congressional District, including Sarasota, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
Our Congressional representative, whose emails to constituents are often filled with “law and order” language, apparently thinks certain people are above the law.
If any normal citizen received a subpoena and did not comply, they would go to jail. Full stop. Yet, Mr. Steube thinks people like Bannon, defenders of the person who lost the presidential election, don’t have to follow the rules.
This is yet one more reason not to retain Steube as our representative in the 2022 election. He certainly does not represent me!
Francis Dance
Englewood
No reason for these kind of threats
Editor:
In a democratic republic, threats of violence, for whatever reason, are not protected by the First Amendment and they require investigation. Grandstanding GOP senators don’t negate that.
From Chip Slaven, interim executive director and CEO of the National School Boards Association: “Over the last few weeks, school board members and other education leaders have received death threats and have been subjected to threats and harassment, both online and in person.”
On Oct. 4, he supported Attorney General Garland sending “a strong message to individuals with violent intent who are focused on causing chaos, disrupting our public schools, and driving wedges between school boards and the parents, students, and communities they serve.”
From Brevard County school board member Jennifer Jenkins: “I don’t reject people coming here and speaking their voice … I reject them following my car around. I reject them saying that they’re coming for me, that I need to beg for mercy … I reject that when they are using their First Amendment rights on public property, they’re also going behind my home and brandishing their weapons to my neighbors.”
From Al Schmidt, a Republican commissioner on the Philadelphia Board of Elections, quoting some of the threats against his family: “Tell the truth or your three kids will be fatally shot.” “RINO stole election, we steal lives.” “Cops can’t help you. Heads on spikes, treasonous Schmidts.”
The GOP needs to repudiate threats, violence, and terrorism as tools for political opposition, just as Democratic leaders have repudiated them.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
Photo ID to vote is just common sense
Editor:
We as Americans should want every eligible person to be able to cast their vote as easily as possible.
To count your vote, we must verify that you are legally able to vote, and you are who your ID says you are. Does that mean non-citizens, undocumented, incarcerated, ex-felons who are on probation or parole? I don’t believe they have the right to vote.
Would you all agree?
No ID required in these states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and D.C. These are overwhelming blue states.
Not very strict voting rules split 3-3 between blue and red states. Photo ID required, 7 red to 5 blue.
Now we go to strict photo ID states.
Montana, Idaho, Arizona, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Rhode Island. Overwhelmingly majority are red states.
Now why would we want the federal government to install new voting laws that require no ID. They surely have not been able to make anything right the last 10 months so far. Do we let the states handle the voting laws themselves?
We already see the difference between the two parties now when it comes to photo ID’s.
Now everyone knows how many times we have to use our photo ID’s. Hundreds, I suppose. So, shouldn’t requiring a photo ID to vote, the most sacred right some say we have, be as easy as it is to buy a beer?
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
Some things that are just hard to figure
Editor:
Does this make sense?
Gov. Ron DeSantis warns against unvaccinated immigrants, some not wearing masks crossing our borders. At the same time, DeSantis bans vaccination mandates and mask mandates.
So unvaccinated immigrants are a threat to public health but unvaccinated Floridians not wearing masks is acceptable. Go figure!
Biden proposes an additional $4,500 credit if you buy a UAW-built EV. Since there are 30 hours of UAW labor in each vehicle, that is a $150 per hour giveaway to a UAW worker. Go figure!
Biden holds an EV summit with the UAW and their employers, leaving out Tesla that makes 60% of all U.S. EV’s. Go figure!
Biden believes that a $150 per hour boost for the UAW will allow us to compete with China better than an innovative Tesla. Go figure!
A COVID vaccine costs $20 per shot and a monoclonal antibody treatment needed to prevent death should an unvaccinated person catch COVID costs $2,000.
DeSantis supports higher government spending by not mandating vaccination shots and supporting monoclonal antibodies as an alternative. Go figure!
When a billionaire sells stock, they pay capital gains taxes. If they die, then these taxes are waived. Yes, we give a tax bonus to billionaires at death. Go figure!
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
We should vote out DeSantis for his actions
Editor:
In a move that will not help anyone in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that he is calling a special session of the Florida Legislature.
The purpose, according to the governor, is to consider taking steps against private employers that require workers to get shots and reaffirming that local governments can’t impose vaccine mandates.
Under the anti-vaccination DeSantis administration, some 58,000 Floridians have died from COVID. This is more than the number lost in all the years of the Vietnam war.
Despite these terrible numbers, the governor appeals to his base by demanding that the Legislature reconvene to endorse this ridiculous illogical notion: people should have the right and freedom to make bad choices, even if they can kill the rest of us.
Those of us who have watched friends, family and neighbors get sick and die, or who’ve had our lives upended by the governor’s failed response to the pandemic, have few choices in this situation.
One clear option we have, however, will come on Nov. 2, 2022. On Election Day, we can tell DeSantis what we think by electing someone capable as our next governor.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
