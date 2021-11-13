You can’t force people to take COVID vaccine
Editor:
I’m reading the letters about DeSantis and how they want to blame him for COVID is absolutely ridiculous, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others.
First, China is to blame, not DeSantis and not Trump. 2nd: Nothing would have stopped it from spreading and even the vaccinated can still get COVID and can still spread it.
I love DeSantis for not letting shutdowns kill Florida like they killed many other states. We are in better shape than all the states that shut down and have less and less COVID cases daily. And, yes, we have boys who fought and died for our right to say we have the right to say no to someone invading our bodies with untested (or even tested) vaccines!
Myself and my family all received the vaccine and the booster by our own choice. We do not have the right to force anyone we want to do what the government tells them to do or what other people tell them to do. That is clearly communism at its finest.
DeSantis isn’t going anywhere. Karen and Douglas need to read the entire explanation of the vaccines we are taking. Pfizer puts it out. All they have to do is research Google for it. Pfizer Company in their own print has a warning that clearly states that taking the vaccine may be more risky than getting COVID for many because of it causing myocardial myopathy (enlargement of the heart) in some people.
While at my age I will risk it but I can clearly understand why younger adults will not.
Don’t be political! Be smart. Being political is what has caused prices on everything to continue to go up and election time will show how Americans feel about that also.
Marcia Butler
Venice
Let’s compare
Trump to Biden
Editor:
Trump gave Biden the most secure border in a generation.
Trump gave Biden a stable Afghanistan.
Trump gave Biden a soaring recovery from the COVID lockdown.
Trump gave Biden a restrained Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.
Trump gave Biden three vaccines and a rollout plan.
Trump gave Biden an independent energy supply/policy.
Trump gave Biden a fluid supply line.
Trump returned manufacturing to America.
Trump flatlined inflation.
Trump lowered taxes and regulations across the board.
Sooooo ...
Biden gave America an open border crisis.
Biden gave America a disaster in Afghanistan.
Biden returned our energy dependency to OPEC.
Biden delivers anarchy to most of our major cities.
Biden has sabotaged our supply line.
Biden has empowered China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Biden has abandoned our allies.
Biden is shredding our Bill of Rights.
Biden has increased taxes and regulations.
Biden stopped the wall (already paid for).
Biden stopped the pipeline (thousands of union jobs).
Biden greenlighted Russian pipeline.
Biden unleashed inflation.
Biden: “Hunter is the smartest person I know.” Speaks volumes about his administration.
Trump crushed Isis, Al Qaeda and the Taliban. Biden enriched and empowered all of them, including Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea.
Biden is about mandates, while Trump was about We the People and returning power to the states.
Biden is exactly what we warned you about a career politician in the swamp for 50 years would be and do!
The Trojan horse is through the gate, the puppet is installed, the inmates are running the asylum!
Bob Kurtz
Venice
‘Build Back Better’ plan is transformative
Editor:
The White House and Congressional leaders have reached a deal on the “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan. This plan is a transformative step forward in helping tens of millions of Americans get on their feet after the pandemic.
This plan extends the new Child Tax Credit payments another year, meaning children already lifted out of poverty this year won’t be pushed back down next year, and provides much needed assistance to low-income renters to help them afford rent.
It also includes funding to manufacture more COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world. And the plan is paid for by making the wealthy and corporations pay a fairer share of taxes.
This plan is historic. It lays the foundation for building an economy where no one gets left behind. It must be passed.
When the Build Back Better bill comes to a vote, I strongly urge our members of Congress to vote yes.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
Choose facts over alternative facts
Editor:
A letter on 11/6 titled “High gas prices, vaccine mandates all bad” lacked one thing — actual facts.
Regarding gas prices, short of raising taxes or releasing oil from the strategic reserves, the government can’t control the price of gas. That’s just a fact.
What does control the price is supply and demand and the global economy. When prices were at their lowest, we as a nation were driving much less due to the pandemic.
The price of traded crude plummeted to $0.0 per barrel in early spring of 2020 before returning to $37.63 per barrel the end of April 2020 and is now at over $80 a barrel. All of which caused the spike.
Regarding vaccine mandates, the president has mandated that employers of 100 or more employees, all federal employees, all contractors doing business with the government have their workers vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.
Being 83 and 81, like the writer states, they won’t be affected. What it does do is control the continued spread of the deadly disease through the workplace and onto the general public.
The writer wonders why there were no demonstrations when the police shot and killed a Caucasian man in Tampa who pointed an air rifle at them. First, they had no idea it was an air rifle (BTW, I have 25 years law enforcement experience).
The difference he and others miss is the “unjustified” killings. Those should be judged case by case and not a blanket verdict.
Facts over alternative facts. Try it.
Larry Basta
Venice
Agree to disagree and end the hateful speech
Editor:
Call me an old fart but I long for the old days when you got straight news based on facts, not opinions.
When CNN first started, Ted Turner was a liberal, but he gave you straight news with facts and Crossfire was a great show with knowledgeable people having a civil discussion.
Then they got rid of the straight new and replaced them with those with opinionators (same with Fox). CNN ratings then plunged.
Fox, however, has Harold Ford, a common sense liberal.
The letters to the editor on Sept. 21 called Trump a fat idiot. Sept. 25 calls the governor Deathsantis. These opinionators spew hate. It reminds me of the old adage “don’t confuse me with the facts.”
Fact: Many believe that Trump supporters are fueling COVID. An undisputed fact is Trump did very well with seniors who are the group with the best vaccination rate. Biden did better with young people and minorities who have the lowest vaccination rate.
Cleveland Clinic (the experts) say natural immunization is 27 times better than vaccines.
Hey Joe, follow the science.
Mr. President, everyone makes mistakes. I know you are doing what you think is right, but admit to your mistakes. Man up and fire those that are doing a terrible job with our borders and Afghanistan. Be a leader, not a preacher.
Let’s respect opinions without hate speech. Let’s just agree to disagree and don’t repeat the hate speech you get from TV opinionators.
Roger Beaudry
Punta Gorda
We will pay a price for Biden’s incompetence
Editor:
We are now all in some danger. Joe Biden has done this. His incompetence and that of the crew of woke fools who surround him have done this.
His actions have led to the establishment of the caliphate that Islamic terrorists have long tried to create. They will now use Afghanistan and the resources he abandoned there to plan, finance and support a level of terrorism we have not seen since 9/11,
He has also shown our allies that we cannot be trusted to keep our word, and they will no longer be willing to follow us as they did in Afghanistan and Iraq.
We will be alone as the terrorists and the Chinese, the Russians and the Iranians plot ways to capitalize on the weakness they now see in our humiliating retreat and in our foolish attempts to cozy up to the Taliban barbarians. Trouble and danger will come from every direction.
Nothing has gone right since the present administration took office on January 20: inflation is skyrocketing, crime and murders are out of control, the border is a disaster, calls to defund the police have decimated departments, and medical professionals are resigning in droves due to the mandates.
Biden and Harris told us last summer not to trust Trump on the vaccines; now they harass those who won’t take them. Coronavirus has returned to epic levels, and misinformation about masks and booster shots have confused everyone.
Some of us will pay a terrible price for Biden’s incompetence.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
