Venice Planning Commission sending confusing signals
Editor:
Your article “Misinformation frustrates planning commissioners” (Oct. 9) was one strange article — involving Planning Commission members asking when they get to explain their own draft regulations.
The obvious time to explain their proposals was when they sent them out for public review. To answer Commissioner Willson — you had the opportunity to explain why and how you came to the decisions you did — with all the detail you wanted — when you issued the draft LDRs.
It seems like this paper has allowed the planning commission carte blanche. Couldn’t either of you “educate us?” The planning commission has cried foul in several articles and even an editorial chastising the public on this height change. Funny how these articles appears every time the public shows its concern by writing to the city council and planning commission.
The bottom line is that if commenters are confused about the LDR drafts, its because the Planning Commission has done a poor job of explaining itself on several controversial proposals. People understand what they are proposing on downtown buildings heights and the combination of the Architectural Review Board and Historic Preservation Board — they just don’t understand why the proposals surfaced at all.
These proposals seem to have fallen out of thin air. Neither the ARB nor the HPB seem to have proposed a combination (at least in any public forum), nor do they seem to have been consulted by the Planning Commission. As for building heights — who specifically asked for the changes and why?
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Rubio not fighting laws that make voting more difficult
Editor:
As a Cuban American, Senator Marco Rubio presents himself as a champion of freedom, democracy, and human rights for the citizens of Cuba who have no power to change their leaders. Why then does he not speak out when his Republican party and their leaders pass laws to make it harder for Americans to vote?
Why does he align himself with President Trump who refuses to accept the outcome of an election that he lost? Why is he silent when Republicans across the country promote a big lie about the election?
This is the reason Americans are losing confidence in their elected officials. They put personal, political gain ahead of the truth, honesty, and justice.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
We elect people who want rampant development
Editor:
Residents are always decrying the rampant development of our communities, yet we elect Realtors and businessmen to our boards and councils time and time again.
Isn’t it like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse, and wondering why the chicken yard disappeared? Realtors and businessmen thrive on people. Lots and lots of new people.
If you want to see Florida paved from coast to coast, keep up the good work; it’s a proven success story.
Helen Lawrence
Venice
Why is Planning Commission asking for a height change?
Editor:
1. The Planning Commission is misleading the public and the Gondolier by emphasizing that the current 35 feet height, could be extended by special approval of Council to 45 feet and that has been the case for many years.
How many times has such an exception been made? Never. At least not since 1993 in my direct experience. The one request was dropped a decade or so ago as Council and the public opposed it.
Why then does the Commission wish to change the regulatory language to “three stories,” 39 feet, and an extra 10 feet for roof appurtances? What is the need? What is broken in our highly successful downtown, which is widely praised for it look and small town feel? Of the 100-plus taxpayers who commented on the change, none wanted the change. Anybody listening to the people?
2. None of the stores on Venice or Miami Avenue are three stories, save the Bank of America. Structural authorities point out these buildings were not “stressed” to hold a third floor. What we will see if this change is approved, is an owner, now entitled to a third floor, will ask to tear down the historic building and build a new three story building.
3. In another proposed change, the City Council would not be need to be involved in the decisions involved, so non-elected officials, not responsible to the voters, will have decision making power. I wonder why the Planning Commission recommends this change?
Ed Martin
Venice
Developers presenting false image of saving environment here
Editor:
Hundreds of saplings planted around 80-acre Grand Lake in Wellen Park do not a forest make. Nor does a “nearly $1 million effort to relocate 26 healthy live oak trees” show true concern for our environment or fragile Florida ecosystem.
Christine Masney, speaking on behalf of developers who wouldn’t dream of living in this wasteland, is trying to convince us that Wellen Park is a “healthy place.” For whom?
Hundreds of acres of natural habitat essential to preserving our environment and the native species of birds, mammals, reptiles, fish and insects that are the Florida everyone wants to retire to, continue to be destroyed.
Excited to see a Bald Eagle atop a utility pole? They don’t nest on utility poles or 6 foot saplings. They need mature forests.
A Great Horned Owl built a nest about 8 feet from the ground, in a small tree along a street in Islandwalk. Mama, 2 chicks, unstable nest in an inadequate tree. Chicks grew big, the nest collapsed. One owlet fell and died.
The other is at a rescue center. Why? Mature trees that owls call home have been razed and replaced with saplings.
Suddenly your home is being invaded by mice, rats, squirrels and snakes. A gift from the developers who took away their habitat, and, too bad for you, their natural predators. You asked for it, you’re getting it.
Claudia Holmes
Venice
DeSantis helping next wave of COVID-19
Editor:
Gov. DeSantis has personally set the stage for the next COVID-19 wave in Florida. It will be the worst wave.
No masks for school children. Minimal support for vaccinations. Wide open maskless events. Parents deciding if exposed/infected children may attend school. Open support for herd immunity by infection and possible death.
Penalizing school districts that are trying to save lives. Strong-arming businesses so they will not protect their employees and customers.
There is no common moral sense to it. Only the immoral aspirations of another wannabe dictator. This virus cannot be “wished away” by political ambition.
Bruce McGowan
Venice
Why do people think poverty is a choice?
Editor:
This letter responds to the Oct. 2 letter from Noel Hyde about the causes of poverty.
According to that letter, all it takes is four rules to solve poverty. 1. Graduate from high school, 2. Always have a job, 3. Don’t have children until you’re married, 4. Don’t get married until you’re 21. That solution ranks right up there with Nancy Reagan’s solution to drug use: “Just Say No.”
The logical conclusion of Hyde’s post is that poverty is a result of bad moral choices and laziness. The circumstances of your birth or the random events that happen in your life don’t matter. The attitude is, “Since poverty is a choice, why should any of my money be used to help those slackers?”
It doesn’t matter that I was lucky enough to be born into a solid middle class family with a solid income and went to a good school. It doesn’t matter that another child was born into grinding poverty in the inner city or the Appalachian hills, in a food desert, and went to a chronically underfunded school with few extras and never enough books.
It doesn’t matter that I was lucky enough to have mostly steady jobs, never had a serious medical issue or a family member with one, never suffered any life catastrophe. It doesn’t matter that someone else suffered health issues that left them bankrupt, lost jobs when factories closed down, couldn’t afford to move where there might be jobs, had family members that needed constant care, or had their home (that represented most of their assets) wiped out by a natural disaster.
How nice that Hyde lives in a world where jobs are available everywhere, and everyone has the option to work way more than 40 hours a week at a job that pays poverty wages.
Richard Herrema
Venice
