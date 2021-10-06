Newspaper’s comments eroded confidence in governor
Editor:
I knew most newspapers are most of the time thought of as liberal rags that are not even worthy to wrap fish in but your comments eroding confidence in our elected governor is as usual low reason why our great nation is failing.
Respect all elected officials, not just the Democrats (which your bird gage liner seems to adore).
May I ask one question if you disagree with our governor selection of surgeon general?
“Where did you receive your medical training?” Oh that’s right, at the feet of many liberal nation-bashing uniformed drones who will work nicely for our communist friends.
Line up and listen only to your handlers and print what ever they tell you to print.
Bruce Jenkins
Venice
Nokomis Groves land shouldn’t have been rezoned that way
Editor:
The County Commissioners run amok again!
Without public comment, the commission rezoned Nokomis Groves to 144 homes on 45 acres. The groves was zoned at one home per five acres.
What a travesty as the developers squeeze every bit of profit they can on such small lots. Why not rezone to half that amount to provide proper spacing and quality of life?
It is clear that the developers rule and the commissioners bow to the developers demands. Time for a change before there is no green space left.
Gerard Chabino
Nokomis
Rules about COVID make no sense
Editor:
Maybe some plain common sense?
The virus can be transferred from person to person at six feet but not at 6 six foot one inch. Really? Please stay inside so you all can breathe the same air, and do not touch anything, and be sure not to exercise or go outside and get some Vitamin D.
It can lay on a surface except for anything that came from Amazon, Ebay, Home Services, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Publix, or Winn-Dixie, but only if you order online.
Nobody caught the virus during the riots or while they were burning buildings, turning over statues and cars. And how many caught the virus while they were shoulder to shoulder during the protest marches?
It cannot live in your food from bars and restaurants, drive-thru’s like McDonald’s or Burger King or pizza places.
Masks? I will not even go there because everyone wore one at the beginning of this pandemic and they never slowed the virus down.
William Loader
Venice
I don’t like country we’re becoming
Editor:
What country do we live in that can’t evacuate and abandons Americans stranded in a terrorist country; that lets hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens cross our borders not knowing who they are, if they carry COVID or belong to terrorist organizations or gangs.
What country do we live in that lets our allies down and loses the trust they had in our country?
What country do we live in that passes a $3.5+ trillion budget that encourages dependency on the government rather than an individual right to succeed, takes away a state right to conduct elections, that increases taxes on the very people who provide a living for millions of Americans
What country do we live in that takes from those who work and rewards those who don’t? What country do we live in that fails to educate our children of our history with all its successes and failures and the lessons learned that make America the place where millions what to come to?
What country do we live in that has stopped listening to the majority of Americans who love this country and pander to the elitists who live by a different set of rules? A country whose military is run by those more interested in CRT and social justice instead of building pride and love of country to defend our constitutional rights and freedoms.
I am disgusted by what we are becoming.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
Biden is doing a good job, making right decisions
Editor:
Biden is doing a good job. He was right to end the war in Afghanistan, even though it was going to be messy no matter what. He is right to negotiate with the Taliban and get their help to fight ISIS, while helping remaining Americans to leave Afghanistan if they want to.
The Taliban won the civil war because they were more popular than the corrupt Afghan government. It is time to make peace with them and work with them for the Afghan people. We should not forget that the Taliban did not attack us on 9/11.
Biden is right to actively promote anti-COVID measures like masks and vaccine mandates, which DeSantis has shamefully failed to do.
Biden was right to increase unemployment benefits and provide other aid to those who have suffered from the pandemic. His infrastructure investment plan will help America remain highly competitive in international markets. Perhaps most importantly, Biden is taking important steps to address the changing climate and protect the environment.
Unlike Trump, Biden accepts the science that says humans are causing climate change and that it is starting to have significant negative consequences for the world. We have put more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than any other country, and that means we need to be a leader as we move away from our reliance on fossil fuels.
Compared to Trump, Biden is well respected by our international allies and has brought more civility and professionalism to the federal government, especially the EPA and the state department.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
We must get Biden, Democrats out
Editor:
I have to say how totally disgusting it is to have to see and hear such a bunch of lying Democrats every day. How can any good, patriotic American look at Joe the idiot and not be sickened by his despicable lies.
He left Americans in Afghanistan behind and also left weapons to use against us. It’s so disgusting. Trump would never had allowed this to happen.
And where is Harris hiding? When I watched Biden disrespect our boys that came home in flag-draped coffins and saw him have to nerve to look at his watch, I was just so sickened. I cried for the families of these brave young men and women.
How can we get this idiot and his crew of morons, Harris, Pelosi, he has subjected us to out of office? Please, we must vote for Republicans.
Where are all the actors who talked. Hiding, because they know we all know the truth. Please pray for our country.
We are in dire need of the Lord to help us.
Maria Danesi
Port Charlotte
Writer was wrong about program
Editor:
A letter appeared in this morning’s paper. In the letter, the writer praises Joe Biden for all his socialist programs. One statement was that he is providing $375 a week for food for children. This figure alone should prompt a reasonable person to fact check this.
In actuality, it was a program begun under President Trump in March, 2020 to make up for students not getting meals due to schools being closed. It was due to end on Sept. 30. All Biden did was extend it, even though schools are now open.
The actual figure is $6.82 per weekday, for a total of $375 over the summer months. The writer must be naive to even think it was $375 a week.
I know you edit the letters for spelling and grammar. Perhaps you should read them and fact check what are obviously false statements?
David O’Brien
North Port
Schools’ safety protocols worked well last year
Editor:
Our local school board has a history of proactive policies and measures put in place for the safety and security of students and employees. It grieves me that a public health and safety issue has become so controversial and political.
Masks reduce viral transmission. Wearing them is supported by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the World Health Organization, infectious disease specialists and others.
Last year, when the threat of a COVID-19 epidemic was recognized, CCPS established effective protocols, including mandatory masks. The numbers clearly show the efficacy of those protocols. Last year, there were 552 confirmed cases for the entire school year. There are 897 reported cases for the first three weeks of this school year!
The 2020 protocols supported a return to the classroom from virtual learning, which has a greater negative impact on learning and mental health than the wearing of a mask.
School Board action must look beyond the politics and provide a safe and secure environment for successful classroom learning to continue. The effective protocols used last year must be reinstated for the health and safety of our students and employees, which will also help the health of our entire community.
Sue Sifrit
Punta Gorda
