Editor:
We have seen amazing love, support and hard work from neighbors, friends and families after Hurricane Ian rolled through Venice.
People, both local and volunteers from out of town, have been helping wherever needed — our communities are surely full of wonderful people!
After seeing the paper this morning, I would ask others to stop spewing political rhetoric repeating the same old, same old — enough!
Whether you have a “D” or an “R” by your name, you are free to listen to all the media blah, blah, blah you want, but I would wager to say people are pretty set in what they believe at this point and you are not changing anyone’s mind.
Please do your own research, read all views (liberal, conservative — red or blue), be informed and make your decision.
For me, the bottom line is simply: Are we any better off as a country than we were three years ago? Is our safety and security under control, violence and consequences in line, fuel and groceries affordable, jobs filled, retirement accounts growing, respect for our country from around the world, a strong military for protection?
Is the President, or any leader, capable of leading and enforcing the laws of our Constitution? To that end, regardless of if I like a candidate’s personality, or not, I consider and vote for all the above.
Please stop and focus on positive ways you can help someone in need and leave the politics behind.
Donnie and Barb Pifer
Venice
Those with contempt for America are leading it
Editor:
How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths — leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people?
Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words — and therefore, their very thoughts — inevitably come under the control of the ruling class.
It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.”
This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded if you just paid attention, because not paying attention is what has us in this mess.
William Loader
Venice
Editor should not have asked for happy letters
Editor:
How dare you have the nerve to suggest the next couple papers have good-deed letters from Hurricane Ian?
I see nothing wrong with that suggestion; however, to pose that suggestion immediately after today’s newspapers display only letters from Democrats bashing Republicans is just criminal.
Leaving no room, for the next couple of weeks, leading up to the midterm elections for Republicans to respond. Republicans/Conservatives are angry with your newspaper because of the continuing display of a biased newspaper.
You are doing yourself a disservice to your subscribers and I imagine you will have many of them discontinuing your newspaper.
Cathy Abel
Venice
I would like to thank airport staff
Editor:
So many to say thank you to after Ian.
In particular, the Venice airport staff who in the face of their own severe damage to personal home and property came in to deal with the airport storm destruction.
Thank you.
Paul Hollowell
Venice
Thank you to my neighbors
Editor:
A huge thank-you to Mark W. and Alissa M. on Alsace Avenue in Venice for providing three hot meals daily after the hurricane until the evening of Monday, 10/10.
Not only was the food a welcome treat from the PB&Js, the gathering and camaraderie of neighbors was heartwarming. Again, thanks!
Also, many thanks to all my neighbors (John M., John C., Jeff and Rusty) who provided tarps and who helped with cleanup and tarping my ceilings.
And, of course, to my brother Charlie (and Deb) who were visiting from Illinois; he said a hurricane wasn’t on his bucket list.
I’m here, house a little broken, but determined to stay. Ian won’t make me move back North!
Ronnie Scott
Venice
Thank you to the Lamberts
Editor:
Venice island residents Ron and Judy Lambert have always been volunteers for community service, and they were out immediately after the storm, helping.
Thank you, thank you, Ron and Judy, for cutting up my tree and stacking the pile. You are lovely people.
Helen Lawrence
Venice
Did you see Council’s latest votes?
Editor:
The City Council amazed me with the agenda that they were able to accomplish on 10/4 while most of us were trying to recover from disastrous Ian.
Included was the increase of building heights in the Nokomis Grove area and the changes in the ordinances in the Laurel Road neighborhood.
I hope all city residents sign the petition being collected by Venice Unites to give the residents the vote to decide whether the public is happy with the LDR approved this past summer by the City Council.
Jane Serio
Venice
Thank you to my ‘Venice family’
Editor:
I am writing this to you because I am so proud of my Venice family.
Amanda Deto Sloan, her husband, Duran Sloan, and baby, Beckett Sloan, moved back to Venice one week before Hurricane Ian.
Amanda was born and raised in Venice. After becoming a lawyer and working for an international law firm in New Orleans (and having many hurricanes), she decided to move back to Venice.
One week back home, she met Ian. Amanda and Duran decided to do something for her community.
In less than four hours on the phone, they raised $1,000. They cooked and planned the meal all night. Homemade barbeque, baked beans, rolls, chips, cookies and water was the menu.
Mon and Dad (Cheryl and Rich Deto) provided cooking space and helping hands.
In the morning, they loaded up 250 boxes of meals. They delivered them to linemen who were working hard to get our power back.
They also found homeless families and fed them.
I am so proud of the Deto/Sloan family for their kindness and consideration for the community.
Welcome home, Amanda, and family. I say “a little love goes a long way.”
Thank you, again, Amanda, Duran, Cheryl and Rich.
Judy Alexander Suarez (mother)
Venice
Get rid of Democrats
Editor:
Here we go. People can’t see the truth.
Remember when inflation was low, gas was cheap and the borders were controlled. Well, in come the Democrats and all goes to hell.
They blame the Russians and the last administration. First thing they did was stop our oil production. They’ve been to the border not once.
Their object to this game is to destroy the middle class, leave our children with a big debt, and make us all one party.
Smoke and mirrors is not how we want to live. Get rid of the Democrats and elect people who care for this country. Stay Red.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
Friends stepped in to help during absence
Editor:
When Hurricane Ian hit, my wife, Deb, and I were on a planned extended driving vacation to New Jersey to visit family. We then went to Ohio and North Carolina.
Prior to leaving, we gave our house key to our friends Mike Price and Rebecca Townsend, just in case the as-yet-unnamed storm developed into something.
Well, Ian did develop and Mike and Rebecca, along with our other friends, Steve and Patti Thole, brought in articles from our lanai and then put the hurricane shutters on our house. After the storm was over, they also removed the shutters.
Due to the efforts of our dear friends, our house sustained no damage.
Deb and I are truly blessed to have friends like Mike, Rebecca, Steve and Patti!
Russell Marchetta
Venice
