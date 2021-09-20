Yes, Biden is to blame
for everything wrong
Editor:
Wow — now Roger Ross (no relation) gave us a second view of how awful Joe Biden is as our current President. Nothing like getting a fresh “unbiased’ second view of our political world from an expert, is there?
Lets just all admit that Joe Biden is responsible for everything from air pollution to climate change, to the fires in California to the drying up of the Colorado River and even to the coronavirus pandemic. You name it, Joe Biden is responsible for it.
And isn’t it awful that Joe Biden actually used a teleprompter (like all Presidents use) and he fumbles his words now and then?
Well, Roger, you must have had your ears clogged when George Bush was your Republican President because he stumbled and fumbled his words in many speeches and, lo and behold, he even used a teleprompter, too. I don’t remember anyone accusing George Bush of being a lousy President because of that.
Most people just chuckled over his fumbling of words. You conveniently don’t tell us who said that Joe Biden looked forward to the anniversary of 9/11 as an opportunity to be acclaimed as anything. Guilty by innuendo as they say, but these days that seems to be what you and your Republican friends keep doing.
And who cares that Joe Biden supposedly didn’t do what his generals wanted him to do in a 9/11 ”political” photo op? That was his choice and the reality is, the majority of Americans believe we need to keep the politics out of anything related to 9/11. It’s the many lost American souls who lost their lives that day that the focus needs to be on, not a political photo op.
And what awful economic report are you referring to? That’s a new one! And as far as the COVID-19 virus, it wasn’t only Joe Biden who thought we reached that turning point some months back and thought it might be over. Sarasota Memorial Hospital and many other hospitals throughout our nation thought that same thing but then your unvaccinated brethren Republicans started getting infected, and here we are in the Unvaccinated Republican Pandemic.
So if you want to point fingers, point them at your former Republican President, Donald J. Trump, who now just openly announced his support for all the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, when he was our President and are now under arrest and who he wants to be turned loose, even though some wanted to kill Vice President Pence, Nancy Pelosi and many others.
And by the way, under your President Trump’s watch, he let over 600,000 Americans die when he decided he literally wanted nothing to do with the virus and saving them and just handed it all over to the states to deal with while he secretly got his vaccine shots.
Admit all that before you point any finger at Joe Biden because then you just might generate some credibility, which you definitely lack right now.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
I don’t deserve to be called names on Legacy Trail
Editor:
What is wrong with some Legacy Trail users? After my 12+ hour healthcare shift, I usually walk on the legacy trail to exercise, unwind and enjoy the quiet of nature (quiet except those thousands of frogs after a rain!)
I walk 1-3 hours and it’s meditative and enjoyable, even in the Florida heat and humidity. Often I catch up on emails or listen to a podcast. I am in my own little world, and I try to walk the least used trail sections.
This morning I was called a Bbecause I didn’t answer when someone said hello. I was clearly focused on my phone and not looking at the oncoming traffic. I did not purposely ignore this person but was just personally engaged.
When I am looking up at people, of course I say hello or good morning. But I do not want to spend my 2-hour walk interrupting my personal time with hello, hello, hello. On busy weekends, that would be ridiculous and not relaxing. This has happened before; I’ve been discussed, ridiculed for being rude, and sworn at several times.
Perhaps trail users can adhere to the motto “live and let live?” I’m there for me, and it’s my trail and time as much as it is yours. I am not there to enrich your exercise experience, and you are not a politeness enforcement officer.
Lisa Jarvio
Venice
Afghan soldiers wouldn’t fight is the problem
Editor:
Blame 300,000 gutless soldiers for evacuation mishap.
My point is how do you build an army of over 300,000 men fully armed, and your intelligence is telling you that it would be 9 months, then 6 months, but for sure you had 90 days before the Taliban could get to the outskirts of Kabul.
But no one, and I mean no one, could have predicted it to fall in 11 days no less. And then came the monkey wrench of all monkey wrenches, and that is when 300,000 armed gutless Afghan’s soldier laid down their arms and many case their uniforms and are seem hugging the enemy.
How could this happen that 300,000 armed soldiers against 60,000 ragtag undisciplined men and in many case young boys?
So those are the facts of what happened and nobody could have for seen that, so if you want a scapegoat, it’s the 300,000 Afghan who would not for fight for their country as soon as they saw the U.S. soldiers starting to leave.
If maybe, we did have the 90 day for the evacuation, things could have run smoother because there would have been no interference by the Taliban and we could have easily gotten everybody out, including Afghans who had supported our troops.
So don’t blame Biden alone for trying to do something most Americans wanted, and don’t bring up that bull crap about him saying the “buck stops here.” One man can only do so much.
It’s easy being a Monday morning quarterback after the fact.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Congress must invest
in our climate’s future
Editor:
Climate disasters are intensifying across the country and globe. We are at a crucial time to address climate change, and we can do it while creating jobs and strengthening communities.
Congress has the opportunity right now to make investments that are important for our time and future generations.
As a person of faith and conscience, my spiritual tradition teaches us to care for our neighbors and this sacred earth.
We need Congress deliver a budget with bold climate investments that match the scale of the climate crisis and our communities’ needs.
Congress has the opportunity to rebuild our economy, safeguard Creation, address the impacts of climate change on our most vulnerable siblings, and fulfill our moral obligation to leave a habitable world for future generations.
We are counting on them to act now, before it’s too late.
Annie McCann
Venice
Ideas how to elect
more ‘statespeople’
Editor:
Very good “Our View” on August 22 , “We need statesmen in our politics.”
I do, however, take exception to the use of the word statesmen. Our Founding Fathers used the word when only white men and landowners could vote.
My mother, wife, daughters, daughter-in-laws, granddaughters, and myself would prefer the use of the word “Statespeople”.
The second thought would be a sequel to “Our View” titled “How do we cultivate more Statespeople?”
One way would be tight regulation on the amount of money that can be contributed to political campaigns. Elimination of all “Dark Money” would be a start.
Another way would be the elimination of the excessive money and perks thrown at our politicians by lobbyists to buy their votes regardless of how the politician’s constituents prefer them to vote.
I long for the day that statespeople look me in the eye and realize that my vote should not be taken lightly.
David Jones
Englewood
To parent protestors, school have rules
Editor:
I really don’t know where to begin. While reading your front page story on the group protesting mask mandates at schools, I went from laughing out loud to shaking my head in utter despair.
Do these people actually believe they have the “sacred right” to decide which rules to obey as they go through life and then teach that ridiculous notion to their children.
Teaching is hard enough without parents telling their kids they don’t have to follow rules. No wonder our country is in the shape it’s in, with nearly half our citizens refusing to believe science or even the results of the latest election.
I’ll say it plainly, schools have rules, about dress codes and behavior, about attendance and homework, and so on. This mask rule was put in place to protect, not punish.
There’s an invisible killer out there and not taking the simple precaution of wearing a mask is, in my opinion, tantamount to child abuse.
Laughably, the protesting woman likens her cause to Rosa Parks, John Lewis and even our founding fathers stating “this is now or never for America.”
She claims this is a “teachable moment” and urges “peaceful noncompliance.” I have news for her, school rooms are not mini-democracies.
And her advice to parents about remaining on school property after they’ve been told to leave will get them arrested.
This is my opinion. I may no longer have school age children, but my taxes still help pay for your children to be educated, hopefully in as safe an environment as can be provided.
Jean Schurr
Englewood
