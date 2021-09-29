If you were this person, what would you do?
Editor:
I am writing a response to John Derr’s letter that was in your paper on Sept. 22. Please picture this.
You own three barbershops in the capital city in Honduras. Your wife has a hair salon. You have two young children. You pay protection money weekly to a local gang. Everyone does. Still you are doing okay.
COVID-19 hits. Your shops are closed. The gang is demanding more money. You go into your savings to pay but the price keeps going up. Finally you are close to running out of money and tell them no more.
They send you pictures of your two little kids, warning you that something is going to happen to these precious children if you can’t pay.
What do you do? Run for office to clean up the government? Go to the police who will shrug their shoulders? Find a way to get that money?
Or do you run?
I didn’t make up this story. I met this couple last month when I was volunteering at the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas.
People do not come to us for a handout. They come for a chance to raise their children in peace and safety. They are ready and willing to work at the many jobs that we are having trouble filling at the moment.
Please, for just a minute or two, walk in this barber’s footsteps and tell me what you would do.
Mary Ginley
Venice
We need the ‘Freedom to Vote Act’
Editor:
No matter where we live or our background, Americans want fair elections, where we all have the freedom to vote and make our voices heard on important issues such as providing affordable health care, creating good jobs, and ensuring quality education.
For months, the American people have been calling for national standards to protect our freedom to vote, ensure fair representation, and get big money out of politics, and the announcement of The Freedom To Vote Act is proof that our voices have power in the halls of the U.S. Senate.
The Freedom to Vote Act is essential for fair redistricting: it bans partisan gerrymandering and helps ensure that all communities get the representation they deserve for the next 10 years and beyond.
Importantly, it would also require every state’s map-drawers to hold public hearings, take input from voters, and explain how the maps they create are fair to both political parties and communities of color.
Just as we rose up to vote in record numbers in the midst of the pandemic last year to demand new leadership, we now need to rise up to demand that our Senators pass this bill that sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us.
Join me in supporting The Freedom to Vote Act and in urging our state’s Senators to do the same.
Mary Beth Megan
Vamo
People forgot you can place bricks at Patriots Park
Editor:
I want hank you for the great article and the pictures you had in the paper on the Patriots Park ceremony for 9/11 There are a few people who don’t know about the park and the bricks, including the Venice Chamber of Commerce.
Twenty years ago, the Chamber was all excited about the new Patriots Park and the bricks you could buy and have placed there. I bought one and had our son, Col. Keith W Snyder, put in under Leadership.
He had just won The Distinguished Flying Cross medal for flying in his F-4 Wild Weasel while escorting a flight of 70 F-15s in under enemy radar to Baghdad during the first Gulf War.
He is also a 1975 Venice High School graduate. Last week, I had two more bricks installed — for my husband Sgt. Jack W. Snyder and daughter-in-law, Col. Colleen Duffy, who happened to be stationed in the Pentagon when it was hit on 9/11.
The Venice Chamber of Commerce no longer knows anything about installing the bricks, and I was told to look elsewhere. The bricks are now being handled by The Friends of Sarasota County, but why is the Chamber no longer interested in this great project?
It’s about Venice and the people who live here. I feel it’s something they should reconsider doing. It’s a great park, and so many people know nothing about the brick area.
I want to thank Mr. Terry Redman for helping me . A job well done.
Suzanne Snyder
Venice
Unvaccinated are the real health problem
Editor:
I want those of you who refuse to get vaccinated to read this.
Early in August, my brother had to undergo major surgery at a local hospital. While the surgery was successful, the incision closed with staples did not heal quickly. He also had a highly contagious intestinal infection requiring isolation.
His surgeon looked in on him daily and determined that while both issues were healing, he needed to remain in the hospital. Then, and this is important, the next day he was told he was being discharged. Why? Because the massive influx of COVID-19 patients was overwhelming the system and anyone who absolutely did not have to be there should go home!
We know from credible and professional experts that the only way that we get rid of this virus and its delta variant is to get vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash your hands. Period!
Unvaccinated people are breeding grounds for this virus to mutate into something possible worse. This not a personal freedom issue but it is a national health issue. If your source of information is Fox News or other right wing shows, you are being misled. I am quite angry that a safe and effective vaccine is being rejected by so many.
The hospital that treated my brother and discharged him early had no choice because those of you who remain unvaccinated are the problem. As we used to say back in the day: “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem!”
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
