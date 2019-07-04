CAPT. JOSH:
I have followed Capt. Van Hubbard’s columns in WaterLine regarding the declining fishing in Charlotte Harbor and totally agree that fishing has got much worse over the past five years. I have fished Charlotte Harbor for the past 14 years and up to about five years ago, fishing was pretty good. Over the past five years, the quantity and size of fish caught has declined dramatically and water quality has also declined. Our county leaders seem to have only two things in mind: Build more houses and stores and collect more property taxes, without regard to what is happening to the environment. If I could take the cold, I would move back to Ohio’s Lake Erie Islands, where the walleye and perch fishing are better than ever. Hopefully he won’t get too frustrated trying to change the thinking of the county commissioners, but I think he is beating a dead horse.
— David Walker
CAPT. JOSH:
I’ve seen three articles now regarding doves. One stated “Kill All Ring Neck Doves,” “Doves Are Garbage Birds,” and now, “Doves: Nature’s Idiots.” I don’t know what your problem is with these beautiful birds, but if you can’t live with them maybe you can find a place in the desert to live. But there are scorpions there. Doves are a prey bird and as such they behave like prey birds. One of them falls victim to another animal higher up the food chain and the doves see it as the way life is. Other prey animals sometimes behave the same way. I always slow for any animals trying to cross the street. They deserve life as much as all of us. Please show some respect for the animals we live with here in Florida.
— Steven J. Michaud
STEVEN:
I have a great deal of respect for all of Florida’s native wildlife, even the dumb ones, and I can’t even begin to count how many animals I’ve braked for (including a young opossum and a squirrel just this morning). I can’t find the articles you reference, other than “Nature’s Idiots,” which published last week. But I can make a couple educated guesses to their content. Ring-necked doves are not native species and as such should be ideally eradicated. If I could wave a wand and remove every single exotic plant and animal from the Florida wild, I would — even if removal meant killing them. As for doves being “garbage birds,” I’ll assume that came from one of our birdwatching pieces. Birders have species they refer to as “trash birds” because of how common they are. It doesn’t mean they hate those birds, or don’t respect those birds, or wish those birds would die. By the way, the deserts of the southwestern U.S. have both white-winged doves and scorpions in abundance. One day I’d love to go exploring there.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
CAPT. JOSH:
I have to draw attention to one of the photos you posted in the June 27 issue of Waterline. I’ve always known you to be a foremost advocate of current rules and regulations regarding our fisheries. The photo in question is in the center section featuring members of the Englewood Fishing Club and their recent successful red snapper fishing excursion out of Marina Jack in Sarasota. FWC regs state that red snapper must be at least 16 inches in length with a limit of two per angler. There are six anglers in the photo with over 30 fish in the photo — most of which anyone, with good common sense, would recognize are less than 16 inches in length. From one who’s been returning formerly keeper fish back into the water because of questionable FWC policies, what gives?
— Mike Harber
MIKE:
Having just reviewed the photo, I can identify 12 red snapper, one red grouper, one porgy and three lane snapper (all hanging), plus 14 vermilion snapper (the ones lying on the ground). I see nothing that indicates fishing regulations broken. Now, I do regularly get photos of apparently unlawful acts. When I do, I reply to the sender letting them know why their photo won’t be published and educating them about the rules.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
