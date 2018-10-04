DCHS soceer needs your support
Along with coaches Timothy Edsall and Saul Vazquez, I am the DeSoto County High School girls soccer coach. Our soccer program is a young one. Through sport we aim to develop character and discipline in our girls, as well as raising their awareness of the importance of academic success, and preparing these amazing young women for a productive life with the possibility of earning a soccer scholarship.
Unfortunately, however, our sports budget at DCHS is not adequate enough to cover the full amount of our team’s expenses. In the past and although we have had numerous fundraisers, parents and coaches still had to contribute money from their own pockets to help cover team expenses. Some of those expenses not covered by our budget include training equipment (practice balls and new goal nets), uniforms for both varsity and JV, and also end-of-year awards and gifts to senior athletes.
This year we are turning to the community and our extended families to ask for support. If you could help with a donation of any amount, it will be greatly appreciated and will help to cover the costs of team expenses for the 2018 season. Donations should be made out to the DeSoto County High School girls soccer program.
In advance of your support and consideration, thank you.
Steve Rickard
DCHS coach
Arcadia
Answering a Sept. 20
Arcadian letter
If you were to talk to Teri (Santucci), you would know immediately that she is not from the south. Her northeastern accent is hard to mistake. I’m not from the south, either—a former Chicago native, I grew up in a town north of there, where the Klan was a known presence and some of my closest friends were black. This was during the time when people were fighting for civil rights. On a trip to Florida I learned that there was a “Soul Beach” and noticed there were no blacks on “our” beach. It was very clear, immediately, in his enunciation and use of “monkey up” that (Republican governor candidate Ron) DeSantis was sending a message to his racist base. Teri is very mistaken in her implication that Patty (Ramos/Arcadian letter Sept. 13) is a racist, and to gloss over the rhetoric coming from politicians who are connected to white nationalists is not facing up to the fact that we have a problem that needs to be addressed and corrected, not scoffed at.
Sarah Hollenhorst
DeSoto County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.