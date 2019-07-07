By Noelle LaPonte Wiggin
Lexington Manor
Lexington Manor, a Five Star Senior Living community, has been certified by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Senior Living Community Experience.”
“We were among the first of Five Star’s Senior Living communities to receive this prestigious certification, our team worked hard and we’re very proud,” explains Susan Dykes, Executive Director.
To show appreciation to the Lexington Manor staff, Five Star Senior Living awarded a food truck party for everyone.
The staff enjoyed unique pizza selections from the “Trippin on Pizza” food truck.
J.D. Power Senior Living Community Certification is based on successful completion of an audit, exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent claims servicing interactions, and a Financial Strength rating. For more information, visit jdpower.com.
Lexington Manor is at 20480 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-7991.
