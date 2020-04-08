At this changing, perilous time, Sarasota County Libraries are here to serve your information and enjoyment needs, according to information provided.
“The needs of our libraries reflect the needs of our community,” a news release states. “While our 10 locations are not currently open, library staff continues to provide services on the phone and online:
Phones at each library are operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help.”
“Ask a Librarian” (the human search engine) can provide information by text, chat or email.
Digital library cards are available for Sarasota County residents online.
Free WiFi is available from your car from library parking lots.
E-books, magazines, movies and music are available to download.
Classroom magazines online are available for teaching at home.
Virtual programming is coming soon, starting with online story hours for young children.
