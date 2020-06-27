VENICE — Sarasota County libraries have reopened.
“However, things are a little different right not to keep everyone healthy and safe,” according to a news release. “Library staff members have come up with creative and innovative ways to make the library accessible.”
It will include online summer reading programs to “mystery” grab and go bags, it said in a news release. They will be filled with books from a genre the readers choose.
“I hope you are all doing well and staying safe during these challenging times,” President Isabel Norton said. “Our library derives a great deal of its strength and support from our community, especially friends of the Library Foundation. Thank you for your generous donations, your strong advocacy and your endless encouragement.
Sarasota County libraries reopened June 15 with modified hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, except Osprey, which remains closed.
The libraries have curbside pickup for items that have been placed on hold by cardholders.
