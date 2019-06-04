In appreciation of Father’s Day, Shannon Staub Public Library hosted Dads and Donuts Story Time recently.

Fathers, mothers, grandparents and/or caregivers who attended the event with children who enjoyed stories, dancing, doughnuts, coloring and a key chain craft to make and take home during the free program, sponsored by Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library.

Father’s Day is June 16.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.

