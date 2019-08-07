Before Sayla Hendricks goes to first grade, she wants to read a couple more books to end her summer.
The summer reading program might be over for kids and adults at Elsie Quirk Library in Englewoood, but that's not going to stop the 7-year-old from reading all the way until the first day of school Monday.
"I've read about 20 books this summer," Sayla said Wednesday while at the local library picking out books with fun titles like "Pete Won't Eat" and "Lulu and the Witch Baby."
Sayla and more than 130 others enjoyed reading this summer. The library's theme was 'A Universe of Stories' which centered around space exploration, astronauts and the first men on the moon 50 years ago.
Between reading, children attended "Space Camp" at local libraries with hands-on activities, experiments, crafts including galaxy rock painting, space movies and bingo. Some participated in "Astronaut Training" which included simulated training activities on what it takes to become an astronaut.
The goal of hours spent reading at Elsie Quirk Library was 20,000. Those hours were shattered in mid-July when the number reached 29,000 with a couple of weeks left of the summer reading program. Elsie Quirk Library earned a new popcorn machine for exceeding the goal. The machine will be used during activities for readers of all ages. There were 130 participants who registered including 21 adults and four teens who were still active at the end of the program.
Summer feeding
This year, not as many children ate hot lunches at the Elsie Quirk Library as the past two years. This summer 179 lunches were served compared to nearly 400 two years ago. However, the grant through All Faith's Food Bank’s Campaign Against Summer Hunger only allows for children to eat lunch and not the caregivers with them. (The intent is that no child goes hungry during the summer.)
Hundreds of children were given bags with healthy snacks all summer through All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota.
The summer hunger program helped hunger 35,947 children with almost 2.7 million meals last summer through donors, volunteers and community partners. More than 35,000 children were reportedly served this summer.
Although the summer feeding program is over, All Faith's Food Bank mobile food unit, which has fresh fruits and vegetables and other food, will be at St. David's Episcopal Church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sat. Aug. 17 at 401 S. Broadway Ave. in Englewood.
For more information, about the mobile food unit, call 941-379-6333.
