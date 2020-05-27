TAMPA - On Saturday, June 6, the USF Contemporary Art Museum, part of the USF Institute for Research in Art in the College of The Arts, will launch its first major virtual exhibition, "Life During Wartime: Art in the Age of the Coronavirus."
It humbly engages a select company of international artists to respond to the overwhelming realities of the crisis that has gripped the planet since March 5, the date the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
The exhibition takes full advantage of one of the few outlets artists still have — the internet. It aims to mobilize sentiment, thought and activity around art and its enduring possibilities: its role as a conceptual catalyst, its ability to trigger ideas, stories, conversations, emotions, feelings and mental states.
Separately and together, each artist contribution provides a picture of a planet in crisis, but also images of hope and optimism in the face of a global emergency.
The exhibition will continue to evolve with the addition of new artists and materials.
"Life During Wartime: Art in the Age of Coronavirus" is supported in part by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
The online opening celebration will be from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 6. The exhibition continues through Dec. 12.
Join online from the exhibition website at lifeduringwartimeexhibition.org
The opening celebration will be held virtually via Zoom on June 6 from 1-3 p.m. The exhibition website opens 10 a.m.; Zoom link will be live at 12:45 p.m.) and will feature an artist/curator talk, a virtual walk-through of the exhibition and a public question and answer.
Additional artist talks and events will be announced along the run of the exhibition, as artist contributions are unveiled.
Participating artists include: Marcos Agudelo, Diana Al-Hadid, Atelier Van Lieshout, Alberto Borea, Sebastiaan Bremer, The Bruce High Quality Foundation, Seth Cameron, Samantha Casolari, Rebecca Chamberlain, Jake & Dinos Chapman, Patricia Cronin, Godfried Donkor, Dysturb, Zhao Gang, Rico Gatson, Mark Thomas Gibson, Patrick Hamilton, Ellen Harvey, Yishai Jusidman, Deborah Kass, Basil Kincaid, Glenda León, Matvey Levenstein, Cristina Lucas, Narsiso Martinez, Eva and Franco Mattes, Richard Mosse, Angel Otero, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Edison Peñafiel, Dagoberto Rodríguez, Anastasia Samoylova, Fernando Sánchez Castillo, Guy Richards Smit, Kiki Smith, Bosco Sodi, Tavares Strachan, Superflex, Sarah Sze, Jorge Tacla, Newsha Tavakolian, Janaina Tschäpe, Spencer Tunick, Rodrigo Valenzuela, Kennedy Yanko, Lisa Yuskavage.
In consideration of the fact that artistic expression has been significantly recontextualized by the current pandemic, "Life During Wartime" will present artworks made before as well as contributions made during the current period of quarantine.
The exhibition will feature artist contributions that are not limited exclusively to finished artworks, but also include interviews, personal reflections, observations, texts, social media posts and even playlists.
For Life During Wartime updates visit:
#usfcam #lifeduringwartime #irausf #artcanhelp #stayhome
