MURDOCK — The renourishment of Charlotte County’s Gulf shorelines along Manasota Key, Knight and Don Pedro islands went well. Very well.
“It went as smoothly as possible,” public works project manager Matt Logan told the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee at their regular meeting.
More than 1.2 million cubic yards of new sand added to eroded beaches along Manasota Key from Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County south to the Stump Pass State Beach, Knight and Don Pedro islands’ shorelines.
The county, however, has more to do.
Hard bottoms
State permitting agencies required the county to replace bare hard bottom habitat that was offshore of Manasota Key and covered with new sand.
The bare, hard bottom was located in 10 feet of water, about 200 feet from Manasota Key’s shoreline. The trough encompassed 4.25 acres and was 5,000 feet long. The county’s contractor, Texas-based Cayo LLC, will build an artificial reef with limestone rocks at two locations.
“The contractor is mobilizing,” Logan said. In two weeks, he expects people will see Cayo’s barge offshore of Manasota Key laying rocks
