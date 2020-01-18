Life is good!

Austin and I pulled into the church parking lot in North Port about five minutes late. It was the morning of the church liaison breakfast hosted each year in conjunction with Pregnancy Solutions’ annual Walk for Life.
My son Austin has been our church’s Walk liaison for the last 17 years.
On the way to the breakfast, as I was inwardly frustrated about being late, he said, “You know, Dad, I had a very happy childhood.”
He was reminiscing over many things, including his memories of being in that very church on numerous occasions in his younger years.
“I was here for Bible schools, home school co-op learning days, play rehearsals,” he said. “I wonder if the building has changed.”
Soon I felt my angst diminishing as his pleasant consideration of those years, of his happy life, seemed immeasurably more meaningful than my last five minutes.
Austin was born in 1985 with spina bifida and has known considerable limitations.
Jan. 19 is “Sanctity of Life Sunday.” Christians who talk about the “sanctity of human life” aren’t making the case that every human being is a saint. They have in mind God’s creating human beings after His own image, granting us unique status. We are sacred or set apart from all other creatures because of whose image we bear.
In the creation account (Genesis 1), God says of us what he says of no other creatures: “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.”
The Bible then says, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him, male and female he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.’” (Genesis 1:26-28)
So we have ridden horses, raised chickens and walked on the moon.
Reading over the first two chapters of Genesis, you get a sense of what God can do as he creates the three-storied house of the “heavens above, the earth beneath and the waters under the earth” and then fills each story with numerous living things.
Finally, on the sixth day, after all the other land creatures were fashioned, he creates human beings after his own image and says in effect, “Here you go. I’ve fashioned you after my own image to ‘take over.’ As you reflect me in my character and role as ruler, spread out and rule over all the earth, reflecting me and honoring me in all you do.”
I read recently one theologian who said, “Let us survey the earlier verses of Genesis to get an idea of what this new creature — man — is like. There we find that God caused light to shine upon a dark world, so that he could see all of it down to the last detail; then he began to work with it.
“That is what man is like. That is the kind of understanding God’s image is created to have. God laid hold of a formless world and gave it form.
“That is what man is like. That is the kind of world-shaping thing man will do. God laid hold of an empty world and filled it. That is what man is like. That is the kind of productivity man will have.
“God reorganized whole oceans and planted vegetation; He established whole ecologies. That is the kind of thing man will do. God flung the sun, moon and stars into place. Could it be that man will even do such things as this? …
“Such is the import of the statement that man is made in God’s image. Man is not a worm, but a son of the King, not a bit player on the stage of history, but captain of the whole of God’s earthly creation.”
When I asked Austin later in the day why he continues supporting the work of Pregnancy Solutions, he said, “For one thing, Dad, I have the time. Secondly, I believe my involvement with this effort allows me to represent all children born with handicaps, hoping to demonstrate we all have value and that we can all enjoy life.
“Then, I like being with the people, seeing the same friends year after year and making new ones. And finally, I like trying to raise more money than my competition at Grace Community Church of Englewood.”
These were his last words to me that night while he was looking at his cellphone: “Uh-oh! Good Shepherd Church is already $300 in ….”
Life is good!
