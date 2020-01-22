The Light Chasers Plein Air Painters of the Suncoast hosts a week of Shows in January.
Light Chasers will kick off with the Paint Sarasota Paint Out. This is the largest paint out in Florida with nearly 100 artists painting in Sarasota County.
Artists paint at places like The Ringling, Historic Spanish Point, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Phillippi Estates Park and Myakka State Park.
A schedule will be available on lightchasersinc.com.
Lightchaser’s Show Weekend kicks off at Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 with the ninth annual Members Show and Featured Artists of the Light Chasers Show.
Prizes for both shows are awarded at 7 p.m.
From 5 to 8 p.m., Jan. 25, see landscapes of the suncoast completed at the Paint Sarasota Paint Out. Prizes for the best paintings awarded at 7 p.m. Paintings, refreshments, music and a beautiful setting make for a special evening.
On Jan. 26, you can have a last look and chance to choose and buy one of more than 200 paintings exhibited at the Edson Keith Mansion.
Donations at the door and 30 percent of all sales go to the restoration of Edson Keith Farmhouse.
Light Chasers will top off its events with a Quick Draw, Feb. 12 with nearly 100 artists painting throughout Phillippi Estate Park. Judging prizes and sales are at the Farmers Market. Artists paint from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and paintings are available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the group’s sixth year and often the biggest day at the market. Artists paint with a red balloon, making a picture perfect view of the park.
Hundreds of people came last year to view the landscape paintings at the Quick Draw, the Paint Sarasota Paint Out and the show weekend at the Edson Keith Mansion. Come meet the artists and see one of the premier art shows in Sarasota.
For more information visit the Light Chaser’s website at lightchasersinc.com/.
