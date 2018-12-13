NORTH PORT — As Christmas draws closer and closer, many are in the holiday spirit.
One of the obvious ways people bring out the season is through their decorations.
In North Port, two mobile home parks are opening up their doors next week for visitors to come enjoy the lights and see everything they have worked on.
They include La Casa and Lazy River.
Bill Steger started the decorations at La Casa six years ago along with his wife, Lynn, and neighbor, Ilene Riley.
The three worked together to create the "12 Days of Christmas" decorations along the lake near their home. Steger did all the craving and cutting on the trees to make them represent the classic tale.
After the decorations were set, the Home Owners Association at La Casa reached out to him to create a larger display for the park. Since then it's grown to include 35 to 60 volunteers and two days of visits.
Decorations and lights in the park are put up right after Thanksgiving and take two weeks to put up. While the group has grown as has the decorations, all of the decorations from years past are put out on one of the eight lakes across the park.
"Every lake has a theme," Steger said.
This year, the theme is Disney.
Steger said it's become so popular, the park sees about 500 cars between the two days they open to the public. The park doesn't charge.
La Casa Mobile Home Park will welcome guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday to see the lights. La Casa is located at 300 El Prado Blvd., North Port.
Lazy River Village located close to La Casa.
Park Manager Nola Brinkley says that a group of residents get together to put lights up. This year, the park was donated light up deer and custom made signs.
The decorations for the park are put out the Sunday after Thanksgiving by the residents and the park staff.
Like La Casa, the park opens its doors to those who want to see the lights after dark.
This year the park will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Lazy River Village is located at 10500 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.
The Christmas light display/show at 3481 Catskill St., Port Charlotte has been providing enjoyment for the past 15 years.
Elsewhere in the region, more than 50,000 LED lights are synchronized to music on the radio at 96.3 FM. This display is even a registered stop on the Punta Gorda Christmas Light Trolley Tour. The show includes about 12 songs and runs daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on weekends.
Others include:
Port Charlotte
• 3481 Catskill Street
• 23306 Freeport Ave.
• 403 Viceroy Terrace
• 22144 Mamaroneck Ave.
• 2440 Starlite Ln.
• 22215 Breezeswept Ave.
• 1053 Orton St.
• 3199 Collingswood Blvd.
• 1552 Eppinger Dr.
• 6387 Cutler Terrace
Punta Gorda
• 27410 Green Gulf Blvd.
• 1080 Bal Harbor Blvd. Unit 134
• 2526 Rio Lisbo Court
• 611 Bal Harbor Blvd.
• 309 Shreve St.
• 5601 Duncan Rd.
Deep Creek
• 65 Manizaks Ave.
• 2200 Block Bonn Court North
• 1461 Capricorn Blvd.
North Port
• 4532 Heyward St.
• 4590 Symco Ave/Race St.
• 1339 Prairie Terrace
• 5364 Greenhouse Ave.
• 1563 Arundel Ave.
• 1355 Gaugin
Englewood
• 7069 Natalie St.
• 10430 Reims Ave.
• 10081 Edmonton Ave.
If you see a light display to share with our readers, email the street address to sdennis@sun-herald.com and if you would like, include a jpeg photo to share.
