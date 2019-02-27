The Lightning is knocking down records like bowling pins, but players and coaches say they aren’t paying attention.
It’s not a matter of overlooking the impact of the season to focus on winning each game. Rather, it’s about eyeing the larger prize they want at the end of the postseason. Team captain Steven Stamkos said the team could care less about the regular season records.
“It seems like every win we’ve had here lately is the quickest to this or quickest to that, but it doesn’t really get discussed in this room,” Steven Stamkos said. “We just come into games wanting to win.”
Some of the Tampa Bay players know what a great season feels like. Several Lightning players also played on the 2015 Tampa Bay team that reached the Stanley Cup finals. Five current players starred for the New York Rangers when they reached the Stanley Cup finals in 2014, and three played for New York when it won the Presidents Trophy in 2015.
But they believe there’s something different about this team. But the details overpower the larger significance.
“You don’t see it coming when you’re involved in it,” coach Jon Cooper said, “until people bring up the historical background of what’s happened.”
Then he hears his team thrown around in conversation with the 1977 and ’78 Canadiens. Montreal had a dynasty in the ’70s, particularly its four straight Cup wins from ’76 to ’79. The 1977 team had 132 points, the most in NHL history and the next year Montreal had 129.
The Lightning are on track for 130, which would be third in NHL history (1995-96 Detroit had 131 points.)
“When you step back and think about that, it is … it’s kinda cool,” Cooper said.
Of course, Cooper started and ended the thought with how many tough teams the Lightning still has to play, and how he saw first hand how even a team lower in the standings (like the 2017 Lightning) can play spoiler.
