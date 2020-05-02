The NHL desperately wants to finish its 2019-20 season, but going from theoretical plan to practical is a sticking point.
The league’s Return to Play Committee (comprised of players, as well as players association and league representatives) met Wednesday and outlined a vague blueprint for players to return to training facilities in “mid-to-later May.”
The NHL also asked that players who have left their team’s cities think about returning, given that they might need to quarantine for 14 days. That could be challenging with the border between the United States and Canada still closed to nonessential travel, and European travel also remains uncertain.
Even if teams are able to start small-group activities sometime this month, games will not follow quickly. The size of the groups allowed likely will be determined by city or state officials.
So, why bother?
Because the NHL needs the playoffs.
Going without the ticket and concession profits is already a hit for a league with less-lucrative TV contracts. But there is still money on the table from the playoff-specific sponsorship and TV deals — The Athletic’s Pierre Lebrun estimated $350 million to $500 million.
The NHL also has already gone without a championship once in the past 20 years (the 2004-05 season didn’t happen due to a lockout). That’s one black mark, and it doesn’t want another if it can be avoided.
Here’s what likely needs to happen to ensure this season isn’t lost:
Conditioning. Most players have not gone this long without skating. It has been 52 days since they were allowed inside NHL rinks. They don’t even go that long in the offseason. In a recent video conference call, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said different scenarios — such as whether small groups can get on the ice before an official training camp — will affect how much time players need to prepare physically. “You have to train their skating muscles again that haven’t been used," he said. "It’s going to take some time. How much time, I don’t know, but it’s going to be a gradual process.” Players have said they’ll need at least two to three weeks to get ready. They’ve been in limbo and are trying to stay in shape the best they can.
Regular-season resumption. Players like Lightning defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman have made clear a preference for playing regular-season games before jumping into the playoffs, which would be in the second round now if the season hadn’t been interrupted. The league needs games to even out the standings, and the players need games to get back into the flow of hockey. As for when games can be played, it’s looking like July at the earliest.
Locations. States are just starting to relax restrictions, with Florida opening some businesses Monday. The current concept calls for playing games at about four regional sites, of which Tampa could be one. Multiple teams would co-exist at each site in a metaphorical bubble made up of hotels, arenas and practice rinks.
Logistics. Players have raised concerns about being away from their families for months if the bubble theory is advanced. The league would need a way to isolate players and team staffs, in addition to bare-bones arena staff, on- and off-ice officials and the hotel staff that caters to the players. Regular health monitoring seems likely, as long as tests are available in that quantity without taking them from the high-risk population.
