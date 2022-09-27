Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey

Fans gather outside the stadium before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on June 22. The team has postponed preseason home games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the arena.

 AP FILE PHOTO

TAMPA — When the Lightning opened training camp Thursday at TGH IcePlex in Brandon, the only hurricane head coach Jon Cooper was concerned about was the Carolina Hurricanes, the team’s first preseason opponent.

“That goes to show how much I’m paying attention to the outside world,” Cooper said when asked whether the Lightning were making any preparations for the tropical depression that would become Hurricane Ian. “I have no idea.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments