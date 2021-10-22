TAMPA — At a time when the Lightning’s depth has been tested, their bench is now a little longer.
Tampa Bay claimed Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers Friday after the former Lightning forward spent a week and a half with Seattle.
Barre-Boulet, 24, was claimed on waivers by the Kraken on Oct. 11, the day before the Lightning’s opener against Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay placed him on waivers so they could send him to AHL Syracuse, but Seattle claimed him first.
Rookies Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk beat out Barre-Boulet for the final spots on the Lightning roster, but coach Jon Cooper indicated at the time the team will need more players than the ones that started the season on the roster. The Lightning’s salary-cap situation at the time also came into play.
Barre-Boulet played two games with Seattle, picking up an assist while averaging 17:17 time on ice.
The Lightning can now assign Barre-Boulet directly to Syracuse. But with Nikita Kucherov on long-term injured reserve, they have enough cap space to keep him on their NHL roster should they choose. Kucherov cannot return until Nov. 13 and could be out even longer.
Barre-Boulet signed a three-year deal carrying an average annual value of $758,333 in the offseason. He made his NHL debut in late February and scored three goals in 15 games with the Lightning.
Barre-Boulet ranked among the AHL’s top six scorers in his first two seasons with Syracuse. He was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, when he had 27 goals and 29 assists. He had 34 goals and 34 assists with the Crunch in 2019-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.