A day after his teammates cheered him on from the stands as he won the City of Palms dunk contest, Malachi Wideman took his turn rooting from his seat on Monday evening.
The Venice boys basketball team led Lehigh until midway through the fourth quarter, but lost its lead shortly after Wideman fouled out with 6:29 to play — eventually falling, 70-63, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.
“It definitely hurts to lose a game like this because I know my teammates wanted to show me that they could hold it down whether I’m cheering them on from the bleachers or cheering them on from the bench,” Wideman said.
“But I’m proud of my team no matter what. We’re ready to get better and improve our decision-making so we can finish out these games.”
Though the Indians struggled without Wideman on the floor, his teammates helped carry the load in the first half. Along with shutting down the Lightning offense in the paint, Will Mizer, Jayshon Platt and Mason Brooks combined for 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting to hold a 38-26 lead at halftime.
Out of the break, Mizer added a quick layup, Vince Marino hit a 3-pointer and Mizer added another layup and a pair of free-throws to take a commanding 50-33 lead midway through the third quarter. However, Wideman soon picked up his third foul and also was charged with a fourth in the closing seconds of the quarter.
Venice coach John Flynn kept Wideman on the bench for chunks of the third quarter, but it was only a matter of time before the 6-foot-5 senior fouled out of the game. It finally came 1:31 into the final quarter on a technical foul.
Without their star player, the Indians lost their offensive flow as the game slipped away.
“I think we got a little loose with it down the stretch,” Flynn said. “We’re trying to learn how to win. We have to learn how to close games out. We’re playing hard in every aspect of the game. It’s just a struggle to get that buzzer to go off and be on the right side of the scoreboard.”
With little resistance in the paint, the Lightning’s Darron Humphrey (16 points) and Quinton Desamours (17 points) attacked the glass — eventually taking the lead on a breakaway layup with under 30 seconds to play.
From the time of Wideman’s departure to the end of the game, Venice was outscored 22-7 as the Indians couldn’t find a player to fill the senior guard’s shoes on offense.
“Tonight I felt like I played a great game, but in that crunch time I need that focus,” said Mizer, who led all scorers with 19 points, but didn’t score in the final minutes. “Mal told me at the end on the bench. He’s like, ‘You gotta pump fake, man. They’re gonna jump for it and you’re gonna get that foul every time.’
“I didn’t pump fake and it ended up costing us two crucial buckets at the end.”
Venice will have ample opportunities to work on its end-of-game performances as the team will play two more holiday tournaments — the Ryon D. Provencher Shootout at Lemon Bay from Dec. 27 — 28 and the Lehigh New Year’s Shootout at Lehigh Senior High School from Jan. 3-4.
“Like I told them about this loss, I don’t want them to forget this one,” Flynn said. “It needs to sting. It needs to hurt because that’s how you know you don’t want to do it again. These are the games we need at the end of January.
“Hopefully it pays off at the end.”
Burroughs recovering from car wreck
The Indians were without one of their key players on Monday night as Tristan Burroughs was absent from the game. The team laid his No. 10 jersey on the first seat on the bench and “played the game for him” according to his teammates.
Coach Flynn said Burroughs is expected to return to the team as soon as possible, potentially this week.
“We spent a bunch of time with Tristan at the hospital,” Flynn said. “He’s very lucky to be alive. I don’t know if you’ve seen a picture of the car, but it’s pretty wild. We were scared to death. But he’s gonna be OK and he’ll hopefully be back with us next week. He’ll have to process this. It’s a tough thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.