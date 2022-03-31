VENICE — Melissa Slicker is elated to receive a grant that will buy new soccer equipment for some of the 500 players in the Englewood Youth soccer program.
"Our league is growing," Slicker said at the recent Lightspeed GIVES awards at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. "We have 32 teams with four competitive teams."
The soccer program was just one of a number of grants handed out by Lightspeed GIVES, started by Venice communication company owners Brad and Lourdes Fuller to support charitable organizations and connect businesses to serve local needs, said Ed Hill, director of community outreach for Lightspeed Voice.
Slicker, a board member of the soccer league, said the equipment gets a lot of use and some of it needed to be replaced. She learned about the grant from Englewood Realtor Brian Faro who encouraged the board to apply.
Faro did the same for Helping Hand after reading the board needed a commercial freezer.
Board member Marge Sandness applied and Lightspeed GIVES worked with Home Depot and bought the social services non profit the appliance for the new building currently under construction in Englewood.
"It's been a banner week for us," said Karen Harvey, Helping Hand president. "We received $20,000 from Lighthouse United Methodist Church from their Strawberry Festival in March and this grant a couple days later. We are very grateful for the support."
Helping Hand serves about 300 people in need each week. The new food pantry's 2,500-square-foot building is slated to open in about 10 weeks.
Lightspeed GIVES also awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto a grant.
"The money will go for basketball racks, rims to expand the program for kids," said Brad Clark, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club North Port director. "We want a place for students to come for basketball."
Clark said the club is sponsoring a Teen Night with the new basketball equipment on April 14.
Ron Zaleski explained to the group what it's like transitioning from military service to civilian life. His nonprofit, The Long Walk Home helps with that transition. Money from the grant will buy equipment needed to increase awareness of the group's services.
"I will not enable you," he told the audience of The Long Walk Home program works. "Our challenges, our mentorship is the greatest thing we do. It's the most impactful because it helps shift them and their perception to create a new mission. Because when we get out (of the military), we are angry and we are lost so we help with that anger through mentorship."
The grant will also help the staff of Noah's Ark Preschool with new bicycles, a sandbox for the toddler playground and play structures.
Valerie's House, which helps children and families work through the loss of a loved one, received a grant. Charlotte Harbor Young Life, which has space at the Charlotte Town Center mall where teens gather to be mentored and build relationships in middle and high school, also benefitted. Its grant will be used to give students meals after school and at special events.
Others that received grants included the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies's Home to purchase mattresses for its residents who stay at the safe shelter.
Additional grants
There was no ceremony in December, however Lightspeed GIVES donated grants to The WareHouse of Venice; the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 254 in North Port; The Harvest House in Venice, Rotonda Communities CERT; Angel Land Food Forest in Venice and Crossroads Hope Academy in Punta Gorda.
The next grant cycle begins April 4. For more information, visit LightspeedGIVES.com.
