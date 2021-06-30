When it pours, the homeless sometimes lose everything, including food, clothing and blankets.
To help with this need, St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood replenishes the food and clothes but has a difficult time with bedding.
Executive Director Ruth Hall applied for a Lightspeed Gives grant to buy 50 Cedar Creek Single-Season sleeping bags.
The grant was awarded this week.
“Out of respect, we refer to the homeless as campers,” Hill told the crowd recently at the Lightspeed Gives grant banquet at Plantation Golf & County Club. “The rain ruins their bedding, especially if they have a hole in their tent or no tent. It turns the camper’s world upside down. These new sleeping bags are nylon based and repel the rain...This grant is a definite blessing to us and especially the ones we served,” she said.
St. David’s was one of 10 nonprofits in Sarasota and Charlotte counties to receive grants totaling $9,660. This is the second batch of grants given by the Venice communication company owned by Brad and Lourdes Fuller. So far, the company gave $16,431. This quarter — like the last — included more than 30 requests.
Grants were given to The Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County in Englewood, Autos-4-The-Needy, Family Promise of South Sarasota, The Twig Cares, Valerie’s House, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Awaken Church in North Port, CenterPlace Health and Hope4communities.
Lynn Dorler, executive director of The Boys & Girls Club, said the grant will buy computers for about 60 students for homework, summer brain games and career exploration.
Valerie’s House in Port Charlotte helps children suffering grief of a loved one. The Lightspeed grant will purchase special books to help children express their feelings and begin the healing process.
Awaken Church in North Port gives about 350 meals a week to about 800 families in need. According to David Gordon, outreach fundraising leader, the grant will buy large tents to help with curbside distribution.
Family Promise is using its money to help children and families coming out of homelessness to receive New Home Welcome Kits once they get into a house. The kits create a smooth transition from a temporary to more permanent living arrangement.
Money from the grant to Autos-4-The-Needy in Port Charlotte will buy a mobile lift rack.
“This really is a blessing for us,” said Darlene Decinti. “We can expand the number of vehicles and the ones we repair with this new lift. We are looking for donated cars to fix up and give to those in need. With the pandemic, we are seeing a lot more people who really need repairs. It’s just my husband Marco and me running the program. We are helping as many people as we can.”
CenterPlace Health in North Port and Venice received funding to help patients in need of a ride get to their medical appointments. The Twig Cares in Venice helps foster children and families with free clothing. The grant will pay for a sensory wall for children who visit the boutique-style store.
The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is using funds to buy iPads to help administer their Bridges Out of Poverty curriculum.
The Venice Youth Boating Association has more than 300 students in its program each season. The grant will purchase a water bottle filler station for their events.
Hope4communities gives school supplies and other resources for families in need. Their grant will buy supplies for the upcoming school year.
Ed Hill, Lightspeed Voice director of community outreach, explained after the couple created the grant program, they asked community leaders in Venice, Englewood and North Port to serve on decision-making panels.
“We will be giving away grants quarterly,” Hill said. “Our next grant cycle begins July 1, so if you know any nonprofits looking for help, encourage them to apply.”
For more information, visit LightspeedGIVES.com.
