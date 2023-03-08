Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre is within its Hegner Building on First Street at the corner of Cocoanut Avenue in Sarasota. Patrons can dine before the show in the building’s Green Room. Reservations highly suggested.
SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre’s production of “Reel Music” celebrates music from movies made from 1927 (“The Jazz Singer”) to 2017 (“Coco.”)
Created by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins and Sarah Durham, this edition has music arrangements by Jim Prosser, FST’s resident pianist, who also was this show’s accompanist, something he has done for 50 or more shows during the past 27 years.
Anyone who has enjoyed classic movie musicals or films such as “The Graduate,” “Fame,” “9 to 5,” “Footloose,” “Arthur’s Theme,” “The Bodyguard,” “Titanic” or any number of Disney films, will find so much to like about this show.
The slick formal wear of the performers by costume designer April Andrew Carswell and the choreography by Ellie Mooney get this show off to a good start.
Putting the final stamp of greatness in ‘Reel Music’ is the cast, with returnees Joel Newsome and Liz Power, plus newcomers to FST, Alexis Semevolos-Velaquez and Michael Mejia-Mendez.
Newsome has a flair for comedy and a twinkle in his eye that is a perfect fit for this type of show. Power and Semevolos-Velaquez have voices that add much to the show.
I have been covering theater for nearly 25 years. For me the biggest thrill here was to see Michael Mejia-Mendez, a talented performer I have watched develop since he was 16 and performing at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.
Now a member of Actors Equity, he is the epitome of what Nate Jacobs has done at WBTT to raise performers and other theatrical professionals to professional careers.
Meija-Mendez relates to the audience, as well, as he sings and dances. Whether one is seated downstairs or in the balcony, no one was left out as Michael played to each and every person in the audience while also working so well with his cast members.
As a reviewer to have watched his development over the years and his accolades — such as a Handy Award for WBTT’s 2017 production of “In the Heights” and his role in the 2014 film “Playing Through,” which was filmed in the area — I just smiled all the way through this show.
I hope to see him back again and again as the right roles appear. Of course, with Broadway and film in his future, there likely will be other places to see him perform in future years.
While he was spot-on in every song, in “Say You, Say Me,” from the 1985 film, “White Nights,” he was especially brilliant. And then again on “I Will Always Love You” from “The Bodyguard.”
Once again, the FST creative team has put together a fun and entertaining musical show in one of its cabaret theaters. For those who appreciate ‘’reel’ music, this is a must see.
But even for those who may never have seen many of the films represented, this is a fun way to spend an afternoon or evening. Go early so you can order lunch or dinner before the show, right at your seat.
Like many of the cabaret shows, this one is likely to be extended. But don’t wait to order your tickets, for tickets will be scarce to this show.
“When You Wish Upon a Star,” wish for tickets to “Reel Music.”
“Reel Music” is being performed in the Court Cabaret, in the Hegner Theatre Wing at 1265 First St., in Sarasota. Call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
