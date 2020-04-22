ENGLEWOOD — Linda Lee Mercer is plying her talents where they’re most needed.
Her business, Sewing By Linda Lee in Englewood East, is closed due to the pandemic. But she hasn’t slowed down.
In fact, she is gearing up to meet a need in the community.
Since April 3, Mercer has worked every day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, sewing face masks to help people ward off the COVID-19 virus. Recently she noted that she’d sewn 1,588 masks, 178 of them on one day alone. She’s giving them to local firefighters, medical professionals or anyone else who needs a mask to protect themselves from the pandemic.
Mercer doesn’t take credit alone, saying a dozen friends help her.
“There’s a team,” she said. “Some days, it’s one (person), other days it’s four.”
Mercer doesn’t ask for any monetary remuneration for the masks, but does accept unsolicited donations to help with supply costs. The generosity of the community, which has been overwhelming, Mercer said, has allowed her to purchase more material for more masks.
“Everyone needs them,” she said. “It’s paying back the community. They’ve been good to me. And if you can help people, then why not.”
Mercer and her husband, Joseph, who works for Charlotte County Public Works, moved to the Englewood area in 1998 and live in Rotonda Lakes. Since she began sewing dresses for her dolls, Mercer knew she wanted to be a seamstress. She still uses skills she learned in a seventh-grade sewing class.
She opened Sewing By Linda Lee, now located at 3579 S. Access Road off State Road 776, in 1999. She’s built her customer base by word of mouth.
Mercer sews everything from wedding dresses to costumes, custom pillows and sheets. She does men’s tailoring and most anything else that needs a stitch or two. Samples of her work can be viewed on www.sewingby lindalee.com.
With onset of the pandemic, Mercer had to close her normal business operations, but that’s allowed her to devote her time to turning out the face masks. The masks themselves are made from 100% cotton fabric. It takes two 6-by-9 inch cotton squares to make one mask. Mercer’s technique produces masks swiftly and with machine-like precision.
“They’re more comfortable to wear than the paper ones,” she said. And the masks are washable, too.
For Mercer, it’s all a labor of love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.