Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million--control room

Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million looks over a cue sheet in the control room of the Raymond Center at the Venice Theatre on April 18 in downtown Venice.

 SUN PHOTOS BY Tom O’Neill

VENICE — Anytime Venice Theatre has children in a show, one of Lisa Million’s goals is to get their parents involved as well.

There’s no better time to promote the arts than when parents get involved so that their child can shine on stage, she said.


Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million--portrait

Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million in the Venice Theatre’s Tech Arts Building April 18, in downtown Venice.
Kerri and Lisa

Props Artisan Kerri Sinotte, left, and Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million review stage props for an upcoming Shakespeare play at the Venice Theatre Tech Arts Building in downtown Venice.
A treasure map being antiqued with coffee upclose

A treasure map being antiqued with coffee by Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million at the Venice Theatre’s Tech Arts Building in downtown Venice.
Lisa Million antiquing a treasure map

Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million antiquing a treasure map with coffee on April 18 for a showcase at the Venice Theatre’s Tech Arts Building in downtown Venice.
Makeup compact

Prop Mistress/Stage Manager Lisa Million transferring makeup from a modern to a vintage compact at the Venice Theatre’s Tech Arts Building April 18 in downtown Venice.
Props--phones

Props in storage at the Venice Theatre’s Tech Arts Building April 18 in downtown Venice.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments