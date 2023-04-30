VENICE — Anytime Venice Theatre has children in a show, one of Lisa Million’s goals is to get their parents involved as well.
There’s no better time to promote the arts than when parents get involved so that their child can shine on stage, she said.
“If I can get their parents to come, be it on stage, be it back stage, be it whatever, it helps not only create a connection between the child and parent but it helps the parent understand what the child is doing.” Million said.
And that leads to more support for the arts.
The American public overwhelmingly agrees with Million and supports arts education, with 88 percent agreeing that the arts are “an essential component of a well-rounded education,” according to “Art for Life’s Sake: The Case for Arts Education”, a September 2021 report published by the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. “Yet despite this broad public support, a range of indicators document a persistent decline in access.”
One of the primary consequences of the coronavirus pandemic was that arts organizations such as Venice Theatre, The Venice Symphony and others were severely affected when performances had to be canceled. Instead, many patrons stayed home and watched their televisions.
Now, these organizations are getting back to business. But the optimism that comes with a full season of performances also serves as a reminder of the challenges they faced pre-pandemic. Arts education programs, which rely on public funds, are threatened anew, she said.
“They are being phased out, which is absolutely ridiculous because if there’s anything that this global pandemic has taught us, it’s that that’s the thing that people retreated to,” said Million, who serves in multiple roles at Venice Theatre. “They watched TV. They watched movies. They binged stuff on Netflix.”
But Million doubts that many people consider what they see on TV as “the arts.”
“So when they cut theater programs and they cut arts programs in any school, and they start phasing out liberal arts programs in colleges, you’re not going to have movies and TV shows to go home and watch, because (artists) have to start somewhere,” Million said.
Starting somewhere means taking children who enjoy their first taste of arts education in local schools and expanding their horizons at venues such as Venice Theatre.
“I just don’t think people understand that, how important the arts are,” Million said. “It helps with confidence. It helps with public speaking.”
SHE STARTED EARLY
Million participated in Venice Theatre’s Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Program, a state Department of Education-accredited career track training program for students 16 years and older interested in technical theatre as a potential career path. She then earned her BFA at the University of Central Florida and joined the Venice Theatre staff in 2010.
Currently, she serves as resident production stage manager, props mistress and production volunteer coordinator. The latter role puts her in front of a lot of parents.
“She is one of the best stage managers I have ever worked with,” said Sandy Davisson, VT’s Director of Education & Community Engagement. “The unique set of skills that a stage manager needs range from being an excellent organizer and communicator to someone who can navigate interpersonal relationships with grace and ease. Lisa has all of them. She is sought after by all directors at VT.”
During her tenure, Million has collaborated with a wide variety of actors, directors and other crew members. Some of her happiest moments are when children are in the cast or crew. She said shows with teenagers showcase the life skills that theater can provide to them.
“Because you can see them on stage, when they get that applause when they nailed that dance step, when they get the recognition for something that they worked so hard for, in an area that they are not used to doing,” Million said.
“Seeing their confidence grow, seeing our kids go from 6-7-8 years old and being able to go into high school and being an honor student and give acceptance speeches and be on student council, because they know how to speak, because they know how to talk to a crowd, because they know how to communicate with adults, because they’ve been doing it on stage. I don’t think people realize that.”
BEYOND PRETEND
It’s not about dressing up and putting on makeup and playing pretend, she said.
“It has much deeper meaning, such history, and I just wish more people understood that and recognized it and didn’t just view it for the fluff that it can be.”
One encouraging sign for local school-based theater, Million said, is that Venice High School presented Legally Blonde: The Musical” in early April at Venice Performing Arts Center.
“It’s their first musical ever and they chose it because they had a young woman, a senior who was graduating who performs for us (VT) quite frequently and they wanted to showcase her,” Million said.
Kiley Berkery portrayed Elle Woods.
“I think it’s incredible that the school did that and branched out and took a chance,” Million said. “I think more schools need to do that.”
Million also praised Booker High School in Sarasota’s Visual & Performing Arts magnet program, which draws students from across the county.
“They are an arts school and I wish that more districts would do that and would invest in that,” she said.
Million capitalizes on every opportunity to share her love of the arts with the adults she hopes will support it. As production volunteer coordinator at VT, she promotes a pro-arts message in booths and tents at festivals and other community and Chamber of Commerce events. Venice Theatre has even begun going to volunteer fairs in small towns, trying to get the organization’s name on the tips of everyone’s tongues.
But it’s the inclusion of parents in their children’s plays that gives Million the most hope for the survival of arts education. She reflects fondly on a VT Summer Stock performance of Peter Pan years ago as evidence of how some people who are drawn in to the arts make it a habit.
“I had four or five dads on my crew,” she said. “It may have been the first or second time that they volunteered to do that, and they had such a blast being in a show with their kid, and understanding what their kid did, that they have come back again and again and again” to crew for their children’s shows. “But after their children graduated, they stayed involved, even bringing in their friends. It’s things like that that we can do in a community like this.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.