More than 275 people attended the second annual Literacy Volunteers fundraising event, An Evening with David Baldacci, at Plantation Golf & Country Club on March 12.
Baldacci, a New York Times best-selling author, who has published 38 novels that have been national and international best sellers, captivated the group with stories related to his long writing career.
Following his talk, Baldacci met individually with attendees for book signing and photos. Those attending enjoyed an evening of hors d ’Oeuvres, champagne and witty commentary.
Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County wants to thank the sponsors who supported the event including: Wish You Well Foundation, Coach House RV, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Redenta & Steve Picazio, Jan Gallas, Venice Apothecary, Venice Sunset Rotary Club, Boone Law Firm, Jim & Karen Woods, Jim & Pauline Patterson, Joe Pokorney and Judith McGinty, Rosanne Nietupski, and Joyner Insurance.
