ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Elks Little League junior division baseball team fell to Venice 13-8 Monday evening in a slugfest.

The Elks, 8-2 on the season, fell behind early and could never catch up. Devyn Kirsten was the starting pitcher. Andrew Pulaskie followed him on the mound.

Matthew Whitmore led a balanced Elks offense with a run-scoring double. Several other Elks players also had hits, but Venice matched them offensively.

“I have to give Venice credit,” said Elks manager Sean Kirsten. “They’ve gotten better and played a good game, especially defensively and didn’t make many errors. We didn’t play really bad but we could have done better.”

The Elks will play at Venice today in a 9 a.m. contest. They will play Venice again at 6 p.m. Monday and conclude the regular-season with a 9 a.m. game May 11 at the Englewood Sports Park.

Following the regular season, the Elks will either play Venice for the District 16 all-star tournament championship or join them to play in the sectional tournament. Englewood was the only District 16 team to form an All-Star team last season and competed in the Section 6 tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments