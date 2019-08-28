When Roman Moeller’s name was called, the crowd went wild. The toddler won for best eyes, best smile, Mr. Ideal and Mr. Articulate in the Little Miss/Mr. Englewood Pageant.
Little Roman’s competitor, Bennett Welch, placed second overall, and first for best hair at the annual pageant, which is part of Pioneer Days. Hundreds came to cheer for contestants, whose ages were just a few months old to 12 years.
“I want to be a CIA investigator,” said 11-year-old Paulo Gabriel Rames, when questioned by the emcee during the pageant at Englewood United Methodist Church. He won in the 10-to-12-year-old boy category.
The church fellowship hall was transformed into a pageant hall, complete with an area for professional photos by longtime photographer John Bass, whose family is among Englewood's pioneers.
Not all of the children were quizzed on what they wanted to be when they grew up. There also wasn’t a talent portion of the pageant. However that didn’t stop Talen Garrett from doing a magic trick. The 4-year-old pulled a quarter from his pocket. He held it up and told crowd members to close their eyes. He slipped it in his pocket and held up his empty hands. The crowd clapped. Bass took his photo and handed him a second quarter.
Other winners in the 12-to-30-month boys' category were Emmerson Babington, Sebastian McHenry, Cash Marsolek and Levi Miner. In the 31-to-42 month boys' category, winners were Joseph Hankey, Juan Zapata, Caleb Angelo and Axl Villanueva. For the 31-to-42 month girls' category, winners were Nancy Zapata, Sophia Angelo and Gabrielle McCaughey.
For the 0-to-12 month girls' group, the winners were Willow Grace Dion, Madalyn Loyd and Raelyn Car. For the 12-to-30-month girls, the winners were Elizabeth Jordan, Addison Borg and Kamdyn Smith.
In the 43-month-to-6-year-old boys' category, winners were Emiliano Zapata, Jack Savage, Beck Garcia and Talen Garrett. In the 43-month-to-6-year-old girl’s category, the winners were Skylar Munz, Savannah Owens and Olivia Gullotta.
Among 7-to 9-year-old boys, the winners were Oscar Zapata, Luca Garcia and Bentley Testa. In the girls' 7-to 9-year-old category, the winners were Juliette Sky Magio, Madison Milam and Kayden Hoerl.
In the girls' 10-to 12-year-old category, the winners were Krystal Pearl, Charlie Katharine Amo and Willo-Mina Olivia Halle.
