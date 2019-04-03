One of the most common, yet least openly discussed health issues among women is pelvic floor disorder or PFD. One in four American women report one or more PFDs, according to study results reported in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology. While women do not have a monopoly on PFDs – men have their own problems – they account for such a large majority of reported cases that PFDs could almost be considered “female specific.” If you are a man reading this article, you will learn some sobering facts about what women must endure.
In this two-part interview with Dr. Christine Greene of Greene Rehab, a Venice-based physical therapy practice, we explore these conditions and how physical therapy can help. We begin with the issue of chronic pelvic pain, one of the earliest indicators that something is wrong.
Blackburn: I’ve read that chronic pelvic pain is not an uncommon problem, at least for women, and yet I never hear it discussed.
Dr. Greene: Well, you wouldn’t, would you? It’s not the kind of thing women like to talk about, particularly in front of men. But we know from research that about one woman in seven suffers from chronic pelvic pain.
Blackburn: Has research suggested contributing factors?
Dr. Greene: Yes. Surprisingly, many cases of pelvic pain in both men and women are caused by the pelvic floor musculature. Both men and women have an external triangle of muscles and two larger internal muscles. These muscles can have taut bands and trigger points that can produce severe local and referred pain as well as affect bowel and bladder function. For women, the referred pain is generally felt in the lower abdomen or pelvic floor. For men the pain is frequently felt in the lower abdomen, penis or rectum. Low back, hip and leg muscles can also be part of the problem. Bladder inflammation (interstitial cystitis) and pelvic organ prolapse can frequently be helped substantially by physical therapy.
Blackburn: You mentioned “pelvic organ prolapse.” What is that, exactly?
Dr. Greene: As women bear children and age, the muscles supporting the reproductive and eliminatory organs can weaken. These organs can “prolapse”, that is, slip forward or down into and sometimes actually protruding through the vagina.
Blackburn: Please elaborate.
Dr. Greene: It’s very distressing. The uterus, cervix, bladder, rectum and the vagina itself can sort of collapse, rather like pulling a sock inside out. Mild cases, where the patient is asymptomatic and the prolapse is only discovered in a routine gynecological exam, usually require no treatment. However, more severe cases must be dealt with. Chronic pelvic pain is a common symptom of a prolapse and may present alone or with other symptoms, such as a bulge at the entrance.
Blackburn: How common is this condition?
Dr. Greene: The Women’s Health Initiative in the U.S. showed some degree of prolapse in 44 percent of women, of whom 14 percent had uterine prolapse. An estimated 377,000 women underwent surgery in 2010 to correct a bladder control problem or pelvic organ prolapse, and this number is projected to rise sharply over the next several decades.
Blackburn: So organ prolapse can cause lasting pelvic pain in women?
Dr. Greene: Yes, but many women with prolapse benefit by physical therapy and do not require surgery. Learning how to exercise in a way that supports the pelvic floor structures as well as learning other self-management techniques can make a big difference.
Blackburn: Can you give us some examples of how you go about this?
Dr. Greene: Firstly, we do a comprehensive assessment: postural, joint, lymphatic, nerve, muscle and scar tissue. From this we identify the areas needing treatment.
Blackburn: And what treatments might you employ?
Dr. Greene: Muscle Energy Techniques for improving joint mobility, Myofascial Release to address restricted connective tissue, Positional Release to improve intramuscular circulation, various exercises as well as technical procedures such as ultrasound.
Blackburn: Sounds like you have a lot of arrows in your quiver.
Dr. Greene: I ought to; I’ve been a therapist since 1974. For the past 20 years I’ve been working with pelvic floor patients. In fact, I’m the only P.T. in this area USF Health recognizes as a provider of pelvic floor therapy.
Blackburn: This has been most instructive, Dr. Greene. I look forward to learning what P.T. can do for a related disorder, incontinence, in our next conversation.
Dr. Greene: Thank you. I look forward to it as well.
Dr. Greene may be reached at Greene Rehab Services Venice office, 941-484-2471. James Blackburn may be reached at gringoviajero@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.