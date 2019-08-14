I am getting ready to take a few weeks’ vacation here in our own little corner of paradise. We are taking a few days to visit the east coast of Florida near Daytona and St. Augustine. The summer is racing by and that means that Pioneer Days is coming soon.
Coming up next weekend is the Little Miss & Mr. Englewood Pageant. Now in its 48th year, the Little Miss & Mr. Englewood Pageant is a Pioneer Days tradition. The Pageant evolved out of the Miss Englewood Beauty Pageant dating back to 1971.
This year’s Pageant will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Get out your bowling shoes for the Community Charity Bowl from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Englewood Bowl, 299 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood.
The fun continues from 6-9 p.m. Friday Aug. 23 with the Middle School Shipwreck Dance Party at the new auditorium at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 7001 San Casa Drive. The theme for the night is “Living the Dream…” with prizes for kids aged 9-12 for the best costume related to this theme. This is a lock-in event meaning kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult. The event is free and includes pizza and bottled water. The event is hosted by Charlotte County along with the Englewood Community Coalition, Fellowship Church of Englewood and the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee. Bring the kids in their costumes for some shipwreck dancing fun.
Chalkfest 7.0 is in its seventh year of fun from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Orange Street Recreation Center, 101 Orange St., just a couple blocks north of West Dearborn Street. This is a free family event and the first 250 artists to register receive free chalk. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and artists can begin making Dearborn Street their canvas for chalk at 9 a.m. Make a day of it with a picnic and have fun putting together your own chalk masterpiece.
Teens have their own Shipwreck Dance at the Ann & Chuck Dever Auditorium from 6-9 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24. This is a lock-in event, meaning kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult. It’s free and includes pizza and bottled water. The event is hosted by Charlotte County along with the Englewood Community Coalition, Fellowship Church of Englewood and the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee. Come hang out in costume for some shipwreck dancing fun.
From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 25, the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St., is hosting historical tours of Englewood. A printable map will be available online with a little history and pictures at www.englewoodpioneerdays.com/" target="_blank">www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
After that we are in the home stretch for Labor Day Weekend and all the great Pioneer Days activities. Start on Saturday Aug. 31 with the Cardboard Boat Races and then go to the Shipwreck Dance at Pioneer Park. Sunday bring your babies to the Diaper Derby at the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, and Monday is the big parade and fun at the festival.
Go to the Pioneer Days website at www.englewoodpioneerdays.com for all the details.
Thank you to all the Pioneer Days Committee members and sponsors for putting together this great community event. Hope to see you all there!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex State Road 776.
