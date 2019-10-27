My wife, Helen Hanchey, is one of the most amazing people you could encounter who has dealt with cancer. The cancer was discovered shortly after the birth of our second child at 31 years old. Six weeks after Jenny was born she was concerned that her left breast was not reducing in size so she performed an self-examination. My wife, a nurse, felt a large mass. She immediately contacted a local surgeon she knew for an appointment.
The surgeon recommended surgery asap based on the examination and scan. Surgery was performed within a few days and she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer. The doctor stated the tumor had metastasized into her lymph system. The doctor recommended an aggressive chemotherapy and radiation regiment. The long term prognosis was not positive. During this period she would receive her treatments and head right to work as if it was just another day. She would be treated and walked a couple doors within the same medical office complex to show up for work. She always stayed positive always saying her favorite phase "It always could be worse."
Shortly after her treatments were completed the surgeon called to ask if she would talk to other young women that were in a similar situation with young children, working, etc. She accepted and she visited many young women dealing with cancer. She had special way (God given gift) to communicate and comfort the ladies dealing with their illness. Being a nurse she also provided care in assisting them due to limited mobility from a mastectomy.
What I always was so amazed is my wife was far from being diagnosed free of her cancer but could put that aside to provide comfort and care for others. After five years of follow up visits/scans and in remission the doctors were expressing positive comments but cautioned that generally the 10-year mark of remission would confirm this primary cancer was cured.
Unfortunately she had other major medical complications later in life where twice the doctors did not feel she would leave the hospital. But here we are 35 years later this past May.
I have been blessed to have this woman as my wife and mother of our children. She is well known and loved in the medical field as she worked for almost 40 years until suffering a minor stroke at age 58. Upon retirement she received a minimum of 200 cards from patients. She loved being a nurse and providing care to people. Her first choice was to become a nun, but decided she could not be separated from her immediate family. She still was able to fulfill caring for sick people through her nursing career.
I have watched my wife persevere through cancer and other major medical issues. Her favorite saying is "It always could be worse." I had a medical doctor recently tell me privately, "I have never call anyone a hero in my life but your wife is a hero to me." I can also attest to her perseverance that she is my hero and to me she is an angel on Earth.
