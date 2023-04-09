 Skip to main content
Liz Cheney, Stanley Tucci among Town Hall speakers

SARASOTA — The new season of the Town Hall lecture series, starting in January, is “bringing influencers from the world stage to our stage in Sarasota,” according to a news release from the Ringling College Library Association.

“Next season will include three women who are absolute powerhouses in their respective fields,” Executive Director Lauren Kurnov stated in a news release Tuesday. “Our two male speakers are equally exceptional. Our 2024 season promises to be thought-provoking, entertaining and inspiring.”


   
