Liz Cheney, Stanley Tucci among Town Hall speakers

SARASOTA — The new season of the Town Hall lecture series, starting in January, is “bringing influencers from the world stage to our stage in Sarasota,” according to a news release from the Ringling College Library Association.
“Next season will include three women who are absolute powerhouses in their respective fields,” Executive Director Lauren Kurnov stated in a news release Tuesday. “Our two male speakers are equally exceptional. Our 2024 season promises to be thought-provoking, entertaining and inspiring.”
In January, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will speak. Cheney was in Congress from 2017-23, at one point holding the position of the third highest among House Republican leadership.
She was a subject of controversy as she took on a position with the Select Committee looking into Jan. 6, 2021’s insurrection.
In February, Marie Yovanovitch takes the stage. She served as a U.S. ambassador three times, most recently to Ukraine. She earned some of the top awards in her career field, including Senior Foreign Service Performance award eight times and the State Department’s Superior Honor award nine times, the news release notes.
Trump was not convicted by the Senate; witnesses spoke about Trump’s effort to influence Ukraine into looking into political dirt on Joe Biden and his son.
In February, an actor takes the stage. Stanley Tucci was nominated for an Academy Award for “The Lovely Bones” and has won Emmys and Golden Globe awards.
The news release notes he has been in more than 100 movies, TV shows and plays through the years. He’s best known for playing Caesar Flickerman in “The Hunger Games.” He’s most recently been seen in the documentary ”Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”
In March, author Nir Eyal will speak about “the field of behavioral design,” the news release states. Eyal is a writer, consultant and educator “about the intersection of psychology, technology, and business.”
“Indistractable” won the Outstanding Works of Literature Award, among other honors.
In 2024, ballet legend Misty Copeland takes the stage in the last Town Hall session.
Copeland joined American Ballet Theatre‘s Studio Company in 2000 and in 2007 “became the company’s second African American female soloist and the first in two decades,” the news release states. “In June 2015, Misty was promoted to principal dancer, making her the first African American woman to ever be promoted to the position in the company’s 75-year history.”
The Town Hall started in 1981, it noted. Through the years, its included world leaders like George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham; humanitarian Jose Andres and Olympian Michael Phelps, among hundreds of others.
“Since its beginning in 1981, Town Hall has been bringing influencers from the world stage to our stage in Sarasota, with a goal to expand horizons, stimulate conversation and inspire the community,” the news release states.
The lectures take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota with a 10:30 a.m. morning lecture; the evening talks start at 7:30 p.m.
“Subscriptions sales will open for members in early May and will open to non-members in mid-June,” it states. “Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a member or subscribing to the series, should visit www.rclassociation.org.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.