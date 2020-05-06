SARASOTA — Local arts, education and philanthropic organizations have come together to create the Suncoast Arts REACH Task Force, a team of leading arts education specialists, to curate and share arts-based remote learning content for students, parents, teachers and caregivers.
With remote learning a necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the task force is to tap into each organization’s area of expertise, open opportunities for collaboration, and provide free online resources to the greater Suncoast community.
Members of the Suncoast Arts REACH Task Force include the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Circus Arts Conservatory, Embracing our Differences, Manatee Arts Education Council, Marie Selby
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.