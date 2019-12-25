ENGLEWOOD — Bill Dunson, a well-known area biologist, will lead a “walk and talk” on the unique environment at Manasota Beach Club on Monday, Jan. 6.
The talk will follow a luncheon at the club that begins at noon. Manasota Beach Club is at 7760 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Dunson is professor emeritus at Penn State, with specialties in physiological ecology, soft shell turtles and herpetology. He has been presenting talks for almost a decade in area parks and reserves, and writes a nature column for the Englewood Sun.
He also serves as a consultant for many area agencies on water quality. Dunson spends summers on his farm in Virginia.
The popular 25-acre resort on Manasota Key represents an unusual ecosystem running from gulf to bay, including the intracoastal waterway, with unique seabirds, stands of native mangroves, grasses, gulf reefs, dolphins, and gopher tortoises.
The Jan. 6 walk and talk is part of a 14-week lecture series on the History of Manasota Key and the Gulf Coast, in honor of 60 years of Buffum family management. The current managers are 91-year old Sydney Buffum and her daughter, Sydney “Buffy” Crampton.
Manasota Beach Club will host the luncheon talks from Jan. 6 through April 13, on Mondays from noon until 2 p.m. The cost is $25 plus tax/gratuity. Reservations are required due to limited space. The complete 2020 lecture series schedule is posted online at ManasotaBeachClub.com/events-calender.html.
For additional information and reservations, contact MBC at 941-474-2614.
