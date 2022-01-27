Boys soccer
After two matchups with Sarasota this season, the Venice High boys soccer team had just one goal and no wins to show for it.
Matched up with the Sailors again on Thursday night in the district quarterfinals — with the season on the line for both teams — the Indians came out with a unique lineup as they controlled the game from start to finish in a 5-0 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice (8-6-3) will advance to play at Riverview (10-0-4), the No. 1 seed in the district, on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals.
Venice shifted a few players around, backing up starting midfielders Luca Rueda and Matthew Groves onto defense.
Not only did Venice’s back line of defense — Rueda, Groves, Braeden Spina and Austin Wright — limit the Sailors to six shots on goal all game, but also helped kickstart the offense, too.
The scoring opportunities came early and often for the Indians as Rueda scored twice — on a free kick and a corner kick — Junior Aidan Constantine scored two goals and added an assist to Sebastian Somenzini, who also assisted Constantine.
Boys basketballSharks fall short against SCS
Imagine pounced on visiting Sarasota Christian with a big fourth quarter, but the visitors scratched their way back into the game, then pulled out a 46-44 win at the Shark Tank on Thursday night.
The Sharks (6-9) surged to a 23-15 halftime lead on the strength of a 14-5 run in the second quarter. While they fell short at game’s end, the overall effort was a considerable improvement from their first meeting at Sarasota Christian (14-7). In that Jan. 4 game, the Blazers roasted Imagine, 66-42.
Next up for Imagine is a visit from Lemon Bay on Saturday.
Girls basketballMonteverde slams Charlotte
The Monteverde Academy defeated Charlotte High 68-48 on Thursday night.
The loss dropped the Tarpons to 13-8 on season.
Charlotte will host Miami Country Day on Saturday.
Bulldogs tops Palmetto
The DeSoto County girls basketball topped Palmetto 61-52 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (10-9) jumped out to a 18-4 first quarter lead and never looked back.
DeSoto faces Lemon Bay tonight in Englewood.
Girls soccerCharlotte’s season ends
The Tarpons saw their district tournament hopes dashed on Thursday, falling on the road at Ida Baker, 8-0, in the District 5A-12 quarterfinals.
Charlotte entered the postseason on an uptick, winning two of their final three games, but had no answer for Bulldogs sophomore Stephanie Saracione, who scored six goals as Ida Baker pulled away.
The Tarpons finished with a 5-6 record.
