Boys basketball

Mooney slams Lemon Bay

The Lemon Bay boys basketball team dropped a 77-51 decision to Sarasota’s Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.

The Mantas, who fell to 1-3 on the season, travel to face Sarasota Military Academy on Tuesday night.

Girls basketballTarpons roll over Pirates

The Charlotte girls basketball team slammed local rival Port Charlotte 67-29 on Friday night in Punta Gorda.

With the victory the Tarpons even their record at 2-2, while the Pirates drop to 5-2.

Port Charlotte next travels to Venice on Monday while Charlotte takes on Plant next Friday.

Lakewood Ranch overtakes Lemon Bay

The Lemon Bay girls basketball team (2-3) fell to Lakewood Ranch 45-37 on Friday night.

The Mantas led after the first quarter 8-5, however, the Mustangs adjusted and outscored the Mantas 8-1 in the second quarter and never trailed again.

Junior Breanna Carroll led Lemon Bay with 10 points.

