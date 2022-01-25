Charlotte’s generally dependable shooting touch abandoned it on Tuesday night when IMG Academy’s Blue squad came to town. The Ascenders pulled away for an 80-52 win.
The Tarpons (11-9) shot just 33 percent (19 of 57) from the field as no one reached double figures. Meanwhile, IMG shot lights-out, hitting 64 percent (32 of 50) of its shots. The Ascenders were also 10 of 19 from 3-point range.
Charlotte will try to get back on track Friday when it hosts Naples. The Tarpons will also be in action on Saturday when Parrish Community pays a visit.
Mantas tame Mustangs
Lemon Bay overwhelmed Community Christian on Tuesday, racing out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and keeping its foot on the gas throughout for a 64-15 victory.
The Mantas (7-12) pounced on the Mustangs (3-13) from the opening tip, leading 18-2 after one quarter and 36-7 at halftime. Lemon Bay triggered the running clock in the third quarter and coasted the rest of the way.
The loss dampened momentum Community Christian had gained over the weekend when it snapped a seven-game losing streak with wins against Pineapple Cove Classical and Venice Christian. Next up for the Mustangs is a road trip to Sarasota Christian on Friday.
Lemon Bay plays host to North Port on Thursday before traveling to Imagine on Saturday.
Bulldogs chase Wildcats
DeSoto County completed the season sweep of rival Hardee on Tuesday night, knocking off the Wildcats, 59-51 in Arcadia.
The Bulldogs (6-10) trailed 46-43 entering the fourth quarter but closed out the game with a 16-5 run for a win that snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs traveled to Hardee on Dec. 17 and pulled out a 79-66 win.
Next up for DeSoto County is a trip to Port Charlotte on Friday.
