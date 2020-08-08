More than a dozen Christians on the Suncoast, missing the opportunity of meeting together to study and discuss the Bible, have formed an online study group to continue their fellowship.
“I think that everyone who has been participating has been surprised at how well the transition to meeting online has gone,” said the Rev. Missy Carfield, pastor of the Christ Laurel Church, an affiliate campus of Christ Venice Church. “The size of the group who participate each week has remained small enough so that everyone has an opportunity to participate and contribute.”
The group is focusing during the study on the Gospel of Mark. The study group meets online for an hour at 10 a.m. each Thursday.
Carfield facilitates the conversation, but plenty of time is available for each participant to ask questions and process aloud the application of scripture.
Carfield elected to study Mark, she said, because she wanted to focus on one of the gospels and also because she felt they could adequately cover much of the content during the seven-week schedule.
The need to avoid social gathering the past several months has affected every aspect of our lives, Carfield said, and maintaining our spiritual community has called for new initiatives.
“Especially during times like this, we need to be able to rely on our faith and to do that in harmony with fellow Christians,” Canfield said. “We are finding that online fellowship is one way of accomplishing that.”
Considering the enthusiasm that has been created with this study group, Carfield has already launched a second online Bible study group and believes there will be a demand to establish even more studies going forward. The public is invited to join the studies.
For more information, contact Carfield at: missy@christvenice.com.
