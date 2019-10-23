I stopped by the B & B Cinema in Venice the other day to check on its promise to provide Closed Captioning (CC) or Open Captioning (OC) for the deaf/hard of hearing.
I spoke to a couple of employees who said captions will be available soon – possibly within the next three months.
A few years ago, it was such a thrill for me to be able to take my grandchildren to the movies for the first time. We went to see “Planes” (an animated movie about a crop dusting plane with a fear of heights lives its dream of competing in a famous around-the-world aerial race). As you know, it is very challenging trying to read lips on animated characters – err, in this case the lips of planes! What was usually just noise for me became actual words by wearing the Closed Caption glasses.
As far as I understand, all Regal movie theaters in the country carry them. After purchasing your ticket, go to the service desk and ask for the closed caption glasses. They are free with your ticket and are programmed to the movie you wish to see. Bright green captioning appears to float on the screen when your chosen movie begins – so, no need to be concerned that they are not working during the previews.
Occasionally, movie theaters show a movie with OC – meaning that the text is there for everyone to see. Open Captions are an inexpensive easy way to provide captioning for persons with hearing loss. I am told that OC is already there on most movies. Pressing a button is all it takes to activate it
Many Regal and AMC theaters offer an alternative captioning device called the Captiview (CV) — as well as the Sony captioned glasses. The CV system consists of an OLED (organic light-emitting diode – Wikipedia) display on a bendable support arm which fits into the cup holder. The captioning displays on a mini screen attached to the arm of the device.
Rear Window Captioning (RWC) is another option. The movie goer picks up a reflective plastic panel mounted on a flexible stalk which sits in the cup holder. A large LED display is mounted on a rear wall that displays the captions in mirror image.
While captioning is a savior for persons with hearing loss, there are some downsides.
The glasses are heavy and after a two hour movie, they leave dents in the nose. Personally, I do not mind the dents – a small price to pay to understand the movie.
The CaptiView has the problem that it does not always stay upright for the length of the movie. The bendable arm falls over. CaptView sometimes has a missing third line causing the viewer to miss some dialogue.
The RWC captions need readjusting each time someone walks by the reflector.
The glasses, CaptiView and the RWC are for one person use at a time and are expensive. The movie goer really cannot move too much as the captions on the glasses tilt, disappear on CaptiView and RWC if the bendable arm is moved when reaching for a drink or eating popcorn. Not very relaxing to say the least. There is sometimes a problem with batteries and the wrong movie being programmed into the device. The movie goer must go back to the lobby, explain the problem and get it fixed – all the while missing the movie.
The OC is definitely the favorite for people with hearing loss — it is already available on the movie file, efficient and less expensive than the captioning devices. So, why do movie theaters choose to not use OC frequently? The answer — because some folks are distracted by the captions.
After many years of not being able to enjoy movies on the big screen, I and many friends work around the problems of the captioning devices and are happy to ‘hear’. And, we make a point of letting the staff know how much we appreciate their supporting persons with hearing loss in the community.
I will be first in line when the B & B Theater in Venice gets the CC or OC. Won’t you join me?
You don’t have to face hearing loss alone. Check out your local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) where you will find information, support and advocacy from the members and peer mentors. For more information please call 941 244 0452 or go to hlas.org.
The local chapter meets the second Wednesday of each month at noon at Sarasota Newtown Library. Lunch is provided for $5 or bring your own.
Anne Taylor is President/Board Member Hearing Loss Association (HLAA)/Sarasota/Manatee Chapter, bilateral cochlear implant user, Gallaudet certified Peer Mentor for the Hard of Hearing, Guest Columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun.
