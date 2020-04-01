Statement from Charlotte County government spokesperson Brian Gleason:
In response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Safer-At-Home executive order, Charlotte County will continue to implement telework policies we put into effect last week while maintaining critical services, such as utilities, public safety, human services and emergency management. County administration is reviewing all services and operations to determine what will remain open while the executive order is in place. We will continue to offer online services to support businesses that can remain open under the governor’s order. For information about which industries are included in the essential businesses exemption, visit www.FloridaDisaster.org and click Guidance on Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers.
Highlights from Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell's statement:
It is our legal obligation to enforce this Executive Order. However, we urge citizens to use a common sense approach. Ultimately you are safer at home and your interactions with others should be limited to essentials.
Additionally, you may leave your home to obtain essential services such as food, gas, medical care, and other necessities. This Executive Order also allows for residents to attend and conduct religious services and does not limit the number of those who attend. Recreational activities ( consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hunting, fishing, running, or swimming are also deemed allowable.
We are not going to arrest anyone and everyone who is out in the community. The goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any disregard for this Executive Order may result in a misdemeanor charge under Florida State Statute 252.20.
For more information you can call the COVID-19 19 hotline which is available 24/7 by calling 1-866-779-6121.
For other resources in regards to local assistance and information, visit: https://gcp.myresourcedirectory.com/ or dial 2-1-1
