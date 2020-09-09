For Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood, it all started with Mona Mandel.
Before restaurants had consistent COVID-19 safety guidelines, the longtime Farlow’s server started stitching masks for her coworkers.
“April 6 was the first day that Mona had made enough masks for everybody,” said co-owner Laurie Farlow.
When the dining room reopened a month later, Farlow said, “all our staff had been used to face masks for a month. It was just a given that we’d stay in them.
“When we first reopened, there were a lot of big changes for us, to let people coming in the door feel comfortable.
“We had a sanitizer/busser, hostesses wiping down all the handles every half-hour, paper menus, nothing on the tables, 6-foot separation, plexiglass dividers at the inside booths, the hostess stand moved outside, distancing stickers on the floor. We installed new umbrellas and misting fans in the garden.
“We check temperatures in our break area, and no one’s allowed inside without a mask.
“Gloves aren’t required of front-of-the-house staff, but ours change gloves after each customer contact. We go through three to four cases of gloves a day. That’s how we started, and we’ve kept everybody safe that way.
“It was a very large investment and a commitment that’s just part of doing business these days.”
On nearby Manasota Key, Lock ‘N Key Restaurant and SandBar Tiki & Grille co-owner Sue Atamanchuk admitted that she and Farlow were winging it in the beginning, consulting each other daily and trying to do all the right things with social distancing, disinfection and masks.
Now, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association has officially recognized 100 restaurants across the state for the same level of commitment that Farlow’s, Lock ‘N Key, SandBar and six other local establishments have upheld from the start.
In early July, the FRLA launched a new
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.