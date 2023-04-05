Local employers seeking workers

NORTH PORT — Hailey Klein wants to own a doggie day care.
At 17, the Imagine School of North Port student is already working on her plan. She’s dual enrolled in high school and taking business management courses at the Suncoast Technical College-North Port.
“I am learning how to run a business, finance and accounting, aspects of management and hiring and how to read body language,” Klein said. “This will be helpful in opening a doggie day care.”
But before she can run her own business, Klein needs work experience. She spent time speaking to potential employers Wednesday at the Career Expo at the North Port technical center.
Sponsored by The Daily Sun, Home Instead, STC North Port and SouthwestFlorida.jobs, the expo featured regional employers looking for workers.
Kera Literal, director of nursing at Village on the Isle in Venice, doesn’t necessarily need trained certified nurses, because she can train them on the job. Instead, she’s looking for compassionate applicants.
“We are looking for anybody with a willingness to serve the community,” Literal said. “We can teach everything else.”
Literal said she always wanted to work in a nursing home. However, no one else in her high school graduating class did, due to a stigma associated with nursing facilities at the time.
“There are job opportunities in security, culinary, clinical nurses, CNAs,” she said. “It’s just a matter of the younger generation getting their foot in the door and trying it. There’s a nursing shortage. We offer training.”
At a nearby booth, Lenora Toth, the employee engagement director of Absolute Aluminum in Venice, told applicants Hurricane Ian greatly impacted the pool cage business.
After the Sept. 28 hurricane, the company wrote $7 million in contracts. But now dozens of new pool cage installers are needed to do the work. The company’s nine crews construct about 15 pool cages a week.
“When we wrote these contracts, we explained there’s a to-be-determined date that could be 58 weeks away,” she said. “Before the hurricane, we were 52 weeks out. It’s why we are looking for quality, friendly individuals to work for the family owned company. We will do on-the-job training.”
Toth said employees make commission, have a 401K matching program, earn bonuses for positive customer reviews, have health care coverage, are encouraged through company meetings, clear communication and award ceremonies and a holiday party.
In Englewood, Michael J. Looney Electric is looking for 40 more electricians to add to the crew of 120 needed for work this summer.
“We work with the trade schools through the apprentice programs,” said Mike Allen, COO of Michael J. Looney Electric. “We have three women in the program. The secret is they listen, they learn. They want to work. They do a good job. We could use more women electricians.”
Jill Gerber of Home Instead Senior Care said the company is always hiring for non-skilled home care workers.
“We need people who step in the place of a child or grandchild taking care of an elderly resident who needs a little help to continue a good quality of life so they can stay in their home,” company recruiter Jax Resto said.
With hurricane damage still plaguing the region, King Plastic in North Port is hiring.
“We added a 10th machine to the line, which means more technicians, more jobs,” said Luther Chase, employment officer. “After 90 days we give employees a Fitbit. We have a food truck come out once a month. We give unlimited Gatorade for workers and have good health care benefits. We offer on-the-job training for some of the positions. It’s a very stable place to work.”
