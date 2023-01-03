ENGLEWOOD — A 26-year-old Englewood man is dead after living in a home filled with toxic mold following Hurricane Ian.

Christian Childers, who graduated from Venice High School and played football there, suffered an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. Knowing he wouldn’t make it to the hospital, the 26-year-old was rushed to a nearby fire station, where he went into cardiac arrest.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments